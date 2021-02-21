Hitman 3 takes first price cut in Amazon's latest PS5 deals

While the consoles themselves are still pretty difficult to find, PS5 deals have been offering up some excellent discounts on the latest games since launch. This weekend is no exception, and now that Hitman 3 has a few weeks out in the wild under its belt, it's taking its first price cut at Amazon.

You'll find the latest stealth assassin title from IO Interactive for just $49.94 this weekend - a $10 discount over the usual $59.99 MSRP. Other retailers haven't been as quick to offer this price drop so far, so be sure to scoop this one up before those costs rise again.

However, if the hilarious world of Agent 47 isn't quite what you had in mind for the weekend, you'll also find plenty more PS5 deals hitting a range of games right now. Godfall has sunk to its lowest ever price at $39.99, that $20 discount on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is still alive and well, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising is extra cheap right now, sitting at just $29.99.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more PS5 game deals in your region.

Hitman 3: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on the brand new Hitman 3, the latest and final instalment in the canon trilogy of hilarious stealth strategy games. This is the first major discount we've seen on the 2021 release, dropping the IO Interactive blockbuster down to its lowest price yet.

View Deal

PS5 restocks: all the latest updates

PS5 deals: our predictions for upcoming bundles and discounts

More PS5 deals

Godfall: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon US has cut $30 from the price of Godfall, bringing it down to $39.99. That's the lowest price we've seen yet for the hack and slash looter title, and one that suits the campaign a little better than the original $70 launch cost.

View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The open-world RPG from Ubisoft takes things in a more 'Breath of the Wild' direction compared to the Assassin's Creed experiences many have grown weary of. Since launch we've seen that price steadily trickling down, landing at this record low $29.99 position.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $39.88 at Amazon

If, however, you're after a little more assassin action, Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed title is also still available for $20 off at Amazon this weekend. A favorite in the world of PS5 deals, we've seen this discount hanging around for a while now but it's still a great price.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is another super cheap recent release from Ubisoft. The dystopian hacking adventure has been dropping in price alongside Assassin's Creed over the last few months, and is now down to just $29.99.

View Deal

NBA 2K21: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on NBA 2K21 at Amazon this weekend, with the latest NBA title dropping to just $49.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen, making this an excellent chance to update your library.

View Deal

You'll find plenty more cheap game deals available on a range of platforms right now, but if you're looking to kit out your new console we're also tracking the latest DualSense controller prices and Pulse 3D headset stock as well. Plus, we're always keeping an eye out for cheap PS4 controllers as well.