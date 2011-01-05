LG unveils LW LED Cinema 3D screens

LG has shown off what it is calling the first ever LED Cinema 3D screens – with the LW450U, LW550T and LW650T joining its range of passive 3D offerings.

LG believes that its latest range brings "the most comfortable and accessible 3D home cinema experience yet."

"The new LED range is comprised of three models [LW550T, LW450U and LW650T] with screen sizes from 32" to 55" and a variety of features, including Smart TV technology for the best of the internet on the big screen," said LG.

"LG continues to be the only manufacturer offering consumers both active and cinema 3D technologies, reflecting the brand's resolve to bring consumers the broadest choice as Sky's first choice for 3D TV."

Specs appeal

The LW450U offers a 1080p Full HD screen, TruMotion 100Hz and is available in 32, 42, 47 and 55 inch versions. It also boasts LED plus with spot control, Cinema 3D, DivX HD Plus and a Wireless AV link.

The 550T is available in the same sizes and offers all of the above but with the inclusion of Smart TV and a Freeview HD tuner.

The higher-end LG LW650T comes in 42, 547 and 55 inch sizes.

Stephen Gater, Head of Marketing LG Home Entertainment Company, commented: "In 2010, LG was recognised as a leader in the 3D market and we are committed to offering a wide range of products to consumers. LG's 2011 product range will lead the Home Entertainment industry, with the world's first LED Cinema 3D TV and an impressive range of Active 3D TVs, including Full LED NANO and plasma TVs."

"LG is making 3D technology a genuine reality in people's homes by providing a wide range of products, partnering with content providers such as Sky and marketing 3D in a way that is approachable, easy to understand and with content that demonstrates how a great shared 3D viewing experience can enrich people's lives."

LW450U

LED plus with Spot Control

Cinema 3D

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 100Hz

DivX HD Plus

Wireless AVLink

Available in 32", 42", 47" and 55"

LW550T

LED plus with Spot Control

Cinema 3D

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 200Hz

Freeview HD

Smart TV

DivX HD Plus

Wireless AV Link

Available in 32", 42", 47" and 55"

Magic Motion Remote Ready

LW650T

LED plus with Spot Control

Cinema 3D

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 100Hz

Freeview HD

Smart TV

DivX HD Plus

Wireless AV Link

Available in 42", 47" and 55"

Magic Motion Remote Ready