Get three months of Visible Wireless for just $20 a month with this limited-time deal

If you were already interested in Visible Wireless then you definitely won't want to miss the carrier's brand new promotion which can score you a whole three months of service for just $20 a month when you use the code 20FOR3 at checkout.

Available until the end of April, this latest promotion lets new customers try one of the best prepaid phone plans on the market right now for a very, very competitive price indeed. Note, you can bring your own device over to the service or buy a new one via Visible - both options are perfectly viable and eligible for this promotion.

If you're not up to speed with Visible wireless, then we recommend heading on over to our Visible wireless plans guide for a really detailed breakdown. In a nutshell, it's a fairly new prepaid carrier that operates on the Verizon network and offers a completely unlimited data plan for just $40 a month. Better still, the service's Party Pay feature and referral program offer some really flexible ways to buddy up with other Visible wireless users or invite others over to the service for some rather hefty savings (up to $35 off a month, in fact).

Of course, out of all of the Visible deals currently available on the market, this latest "$20 for three months" promo is the friendliest to new customers. You don't need to trade in, invite a friend over, or party up with other customers to get your discount here, so it's a fantastic way to score yourself a cheap unlimited data plan.

The latest Visible wireless plans deal

Visible Wireless: 3 months of unlimited data for $20/mo

Use code: 20FOR3 - Join Visible Wireless in the next two weeks and you'll be able to score yourself a whole three months of the service's unlimited data prepaid plan for just $20 a month. Simply use the code above at checkout to score yourself a serious discount on one of the best cheap plans around at the moment. Ends 4/30/21View Deal

