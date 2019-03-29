Get a free Google Home with BT's new mega fibre broadband deals

After a slightly less enthusiastic tariff than usual from BT last week, it seems that it is back to its old ways of offering big freebie fibre broadband deals. Where its pre-paid Mastercard offers stood alone last week they are now joined by the very enticing offer of a FREE Google Home.

Sounds promising right? A free smart speaker and up to £90 back in BT's reward cards - well it really is. With both BT's Superfast fibre 1 and Superfast fibre 2 broadband packages you're getting not only the freebies we've stated above but also pulverisingly fast fibre speeds and a price tag more than fitting for a deal like this.

You can compare these offers down below to see which one works best for you. Or, if you want to see what else is available, check out our guide to the best broadband deals.

BT's fibre broadband deals with free Google Home

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 reward card + Google Home

When it comes to fibre broadband, it doesn't get much better than this. Fast fibre speeds, an £80 pre-paid Mastercard and a free Google Home - that's a lot of value rolled into one package. Only having to pay £29.99 a month for this deal and a one time £9.99 delivery charge means you don't even have to pay much to get it.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £90 reward card

For a £10 a month increase in price you can up your speeds to a whopping 67Mb. You still get the Google Home and BT ups the pre-paid Mastercard by £10. You give a bit more and BT gives a little bit more back. If you take into account the value of the Mastercard you only end up paying an effective monthly price of £34.99.

What to expect with a Google Home

The Google Home is one of the best smart speakers out there right now. Giving you the ability to take voice control to a whole new level, the speaker combines great sound with Google's top of the line voice activation. Play songs, ask questions and set automatic routines to simplify your daily routines.

If you like the idea of getting this smart assistant but aren't that won over by the BT plan, then be sure to check out our dedicated Google Home prices guide.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.