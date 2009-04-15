SCEE President quits PlayStation

Sony has just confirmed that David Reeves has retired from his position as President of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, to be replaced by Andrew House at the end of April.

"Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) announced today that David Reeves, President, CEO and Co-Coo, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE), and Deputy President, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., will retire from Sony Computer Entertainment Group as of April 30, 2009," reads the release just in.

Reeves joined SCEE in 1995, originally managing Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In 2003, Reeves was appointed President and COO of SCEE and then promoted to CEO in 2005, overseeing over 100 countries in the Europe/PAL territory.

"David's contribution in firmly establishing the PlayStation brand and expanding the business in Europe/PAL territories in his 14 year tenure at SCEE is immeasurable," said Kaz Hirai, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to David for the many accomplishments he made to the PlayStation business and wish him the best luck in his future endeavours."

Reeves' replacement Andrew House was the former Chief Marketing Officer for the Sony Corporation.

Stay tuned for further comment and industry opinion on Reeves' departure from PlayStation shortly.