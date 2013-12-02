Sony PS4 enters the record books as UK's fastest selling console ever

The Sony PS4 has reportedly become fastest selling UK console ever after shifting more than 250,000 units in its first 48 hours on sale.

According to MCV's retail sources, Sony's console destroyed the Xbox One's opening weekend performance of 150,000 on the way to a quarter of a million sales, amassing revenue of £87m.

The landmark figure tops the previous all-time console record of 185,000 sales held by the Sony PSP console, first launched 8 years ago.

Sony's company's success comes amid limited availability of the PS4 across the UK, following the rush to be among the first to own the new console. What might the figures have been if Sony had enough for all?

The people have spoken

Just this weekend we saw the first indications that Britons had voted with their wallets, with retailers like Amazon, Game and Tesco suggesting Sony's console was more popular.

Meanwhile in the US, early signs are that the Xbox One may be building an early lead in the next-gen war, as unofficial figures claimed it performed far better in the traditional Black Friday sales.

While it's still extremely early days to call a winner on either side of the Atlantic, it initially seems that Brits prefer the gamer-centric proposition and the cheaper price tag Sony is offering.

