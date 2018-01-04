Best laptop games 2018: 20 games for laptops that won't melt your machine

In 2018, no longer are video games limited to expensive consoles with online memberships that most certainly add up. Likewise, it wouldn’t be unfair to contend that the best place to play games is on a laptop. The best laptop games might not be graphically-demanding cash cows like Destiny 2, but their convenience assuredly makes up for it.

Take one look at Cuphead, for instance, and it should be immediately apparent that the best laptop games can still be gorgeous despite typically adhering to 2D art styles or more simplistic 3D ones. And although Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is nearly 15 years old now, it holds up as one of the best extended universe stories you’ll experience, even if it’s no longer canon.

The best laptop games on the market today range from tiny indie games you maybe haven’t heard of, like Thimbleweed Park, to wildly popular triple-A games along the lines of The Sims 4. Whatever your play style, schedule and hardware, we’re willing to bet you’ll find something on this list that you’ll enjoy.

Can't decide what type of laptop to get? Watch our buying guide video below.