Galaxy S20 price cut: get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for only $10 a month at AT&T

If you're looking to save on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, then you're in luck. AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 for just $10 a month with a qualifying installment plan. You can also get a $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card with your smartphone purchase.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 was released earlier this year and features a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, 128GB of storage, and offers 5G by default. AT&T's current promotion allows you to pay just $10 a month for the S20 when you purchase the phone on a qualifying installment plan. You must add a line to a new or existing account and you'll receive $700 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.



This S20 deal not only saves you $23.34 a month, but AT&T is also offering a $150 Visa Reward when you buy the Galaxy phone on a qualifying installment plan. This promotion ends on May 10, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at AT&T | Get the Galaxy S20 for $10/mo on a qualifying installment plan

