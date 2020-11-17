Early Black Friday deals at Amazon: 4K TVs, Garmin smartwatch, AirPods, and more

While the official Amazon Black Friday deals were just announced, we've rounded up the best early offers that are available today. The retailer's 'Holiday Deal Dash' sale is happening right now, and you can find a slew of early Black Friday deals on everything from 4K TVs, the all-new Apple Watch, the best-selling Instant Pot, a robot vacuum, and so much more.

Our top Amazon Black Friday deals from the early sale include this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99(was $549.99), the popular Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini marked down to $79.99, and an $80 price cut on the iRobot Roomba vacuum.



You'll also find fantastic smartwatch deals like the Garmin Vivoactive 3 marked down to $129.99 and the Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low price of $229.99.

See more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals below and look out for more bargains when the official sale goes live this Friday, November 20.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals:

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a rare price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $24.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini on sale for just $79.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one and includes 13 one-touch programs.

Toshiba 32-inch UHD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smaller set, Amazon has a $60 discount on this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV. Fire TV is built-in with this Toshiba, as is Amazon Alexa, and you're even getting some pretty advanced features here like Dolby Vision HDR.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. For a limited time, you can score a $120 price cut on the smartwatch at Amazon.



Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon

You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a record-low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $299 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

Insignia 65-inch 4K Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Get this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $449.99 at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Shop more early offers in our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals and the top Walmart Black Friday sales.