Dell cuts $100 off the XPS 13 with these laptop deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are due to start on Tuesday, and Dell - like many other retailers - has launched a rival laptop sale, which includes top discounts on a number of premium Dell XPS 13 machines.

We've seen prices starting at just $799 (was $848.99) today for this slightly older, but still excellent, 2019 model. While you're forgoing the fancy near bezel-less display of the Dell XPS 2020 models, this is easily one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a machine with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - specs that beat out most of the cheaper Dell XPS offerings recently.

If you need a little more power, consider this deal on a Dell XPS 13 Touch (2019) for $899.99 (was $999.99). That $100 saving makes this Intel Core i5-equipped ultrabook a lot more affordable; and with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you're not making any sacrifices either.

Lastly, if only the very latest and greatest will do, there's a neat $20 discount on a Dell XPS 13 (2020) too, bringing the price down to $979.99. It boasts a slick bezel-less display and brand new 11th generation i3 processor (something that isn't widely available), making it one of the slimmest, most advanced ultrabooks you can buy.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals ahead of Prime Day

Dell XPS 13 laptop (2019): $849.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $50 on this excellent XPS 13 now at Dell - it's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this particular spec. With a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you're getting equivalent specs to a new MacBook Air here, for well under $200 cheaper. It's a bargain, we say, especially if you prefer Windows.

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop (2019): $999 $899.99 at Dell

If you'd like something a bit more powerful, this laptop deal on an upgraded 2019 Dell XPS 13 touch is a fantastic option. Inside is a brand new 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, so you'll have plenty more grunt under the hood to go with that stunning touchscreen display.

Dell XPS 13 laptop (2020): $999.99 $979.99 at Dell

Sure, it's only a $20 saving, but the brand new Dell XPS 13 (2020) now ships with the very latest 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor - one of the very first laptops anywhere to do so. The near bezel-less display is something to behold too, meaning these awesome updated machines are even slimmer than previous iterations.

