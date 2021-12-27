Currys Boxing Day and January sale now live: all the best deals in 2021/2022

The Currys Boxing Day and January sale is currently underway, with up to 30% off everything from TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners to headphones, smartwatches and large home appliances. There's also up to 66% off devices like coffee machines too.

See everything in the Currys sale (opens in new tab)

Currys was one of the first retailers to go live for this year's Boxing Day sales. We've scanned the deals and highlighted the best ones here: you'll find discounts on some of the year's most popular products, plus items with the biggest savings, and a selection of offers we don't think you should miss. Here's our pick of the best deals in the Currys Boxing Day and January sale.

5 best deals in the Currys Boxing Day sale

(opens in new tab) JVC 50-inch Fire TV Edition Smart 4K HD LED TV: £449.99 £319 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £130.99 - If you're after a budget TV that will deliver a satisfactory 4K image and comes with all of your favorite streaming apps built-in then look no further than this deal on a JVC Fire TV with Amazon Alexa controls.

(opens in new tab) Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Infinissima coffee machine: £99.99 £34 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £65.99 - This futuristic-looking coffee machine is 66%-off making it a super-cheap option for a coffee lover on a budget - and with a range of over 50 different pods to choose from you're sure to find the perfect drink to suit your tastes.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349 £179 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £170 - This massive saving on the Shark Anti Hair cordless vacuum is well worth looking at. Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) you can buy, and this is one of the more affordable cordless vacuums out there. It can tackle dirt, dust, and hair, and at under £200 it's a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3501 15.6-inch laptop: £529 £429 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £100 - This cheap laptop is now an even better price thanks to this deal from Currys. While it won't blow you away its Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage are sure to help you perform regular tasks quickly and with ease.

(opens in new tab) 55-inch Sony Bravia X85J HDR LED TV: £999 £779 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £220 - If you found a PS5 or Xbox Series X under your tree and don't want to fork out for one of the more expensive OLEDs to get the best gaming performance then this Sony Bravia is an excellent alternative. It comes with HDMI 2.1 ports to support 4K gaming at a lightning-fast 120 fps, HDR10 for improved lighting and all the Smart TV features you need to enjoy films and TV at the highest quality.

Frequently asked questions

When will the Currys Boxing Day sales begin?

We expected the Currys Boxing Day and January sales to begin on December 26 this year, but early bird deals have been live from Christmas Eve. As we've seen throughout 2021, it's not been unusual for retailers to start their sales early - something that's becoming increasingly common over bigger events like Black Friday.

Will Currys be open on Boxing Day?

Yep, Currys should be open on Boxing Day with most, if not all, of its Boxing Day sales being available in store. As you'd expect, this is subject to change depending on restrictions, but as of writing, we've seen nothing to indicate that this year stores will be closed.

There may be requirements for masks or customer number restrictions in store over the day, so definitely be prepared for that. Last year we saw an uneasy tiered lockdown system where some stores we open and some weren't, so we'd recommend using the Currys store finder (opens in new tab) to check your local situation. The store finder can also be used to look up local opening times.

Currys Boxing Day sale: what to expect

There are a few categories (and products) that we expect to be the main areas of focus in this year's Currys Boxing Day sale. These include appliances, laptops, TVs, headphones, smart home, mobile phones and gaming. This is mostly based on what's been on sale previously at the retailer over the Black Friday and pre-Christmas events, as well as what's generally popular right now. There will, of course, be literally thousands of items on sale over the entire store page, but we imagine the above will be the categories that most people are going to be shopping for over late December and in January.

Making the most of the Currys Price Match promise

Whether it's Christmas, Black Friday, or the January sales, online retailers are always looking to undercut each other on price. That's good news for consumers, but it does mean you have to spend time searching around the web to make sure you're paying as little as possible for a particular gadget.

Enter Currys Price Match Promise (opens in new tab). As the name suggests, Currys will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere – there are a few terms and conditions to make a note of, but that's the gist.

It means that if you see the same product available for less at any other retailer – either online or in store – Currys will match that price if you shop with it instead. The company will even match any discount codes that are being offered, so you don't need to pay a penny more than you have to.

There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind, as we've mentioned: the competing offer must be from a UK retailer, and the items must be identical, right down to the model number (it's always worth double-checking). Also, delivery and installation charges, product protection services and other add-ons aren't included, so factor those out when comparing prices.

Read more: How to use the Currys Price Match Promise