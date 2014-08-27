HP recalls more than 6 million power cords

Hewlett-Packard (HP) is recalling more than 6 million Chinese-made power cords from PCs and accessories in the US and Canada. The cords have been overheating and melting, according to an HP statement.

The HP and Compaq notebook cords were sold from September 2010 to June 2012. AC adapters provided with accessories for these products are also subject to overheating. Customers are encouraged to contact HP to receive a replacement for the LS-15 cords.

Not all HP and Compaq notebook and mini notebook PCs were sold with an LS-15 cord. HP is asking consumers to validate the cord that came with their notebook purchase when sending the cords back for replacement.

Not again...

In 2013, the HP Chromebook 11 was pulled from shelves because the charger was subject to overheating. In 2011, HP recalled lithium ion batteries used HP and Compaq notebooks sold between July 2007 and July 2008.