Plentiful iPad stocks in stores across UK

Following Friday's scenes of an iPad-fuelled consumer frenzy outside London's flagship Apple Store on Regent Street, it looks like there are still plenty of iPads in stores across the UK, should you feel like treating a loved one (ie yourself!) to a new computer this grey May bank holiday Monday.

TechRadar was on hand at the Apple Store launch on Friday to witness the scenes of chaos in the iPad queue, although many are still asking: "why were people sleeping overnight outside the Apple Store when PC World and other shops have plentiful stocks of the new computer?"

Stock situation

It is a valid question, still, it would seem, with a quick look at PC World's website revealing that most stores still have a few iPads available to sell to British Apple fans.

The iPad UK launch events on Friday was of course all about generating positive PR for Apple. And it clearly has worked, with estimates of 200,000 iPads sold in the UK on that first day alone.

So if you are looking for a local retail site to while away some bank holiday Monday hours, then have a look at the PC World site which will show you which of their UK stores still have over 10 iPads in stock

Lots of Currys stores also have more than 10 in stock.

You cannot order online so if you want one, you better stop mooching around and get down to your local store quick sharp!