Apple announces 'twice as powerful' HD Ready Mac mini

Apple has made a surprise change to its computer line-up, announcing a completely re-designed Mac mini.

Sporting a HDMI port, aluminium chassis and SD card slot, the Mac mini measures just 7.7-inches square and 1.4-inches thin and it also does away with an external power adaptor, so the whole thing is sleeker than ever before.

Processor-wise, you are looking at 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 320GB hard and 2GB of RAM as standard and it also packs in the NVIDIA GeForce 320M graphics processor.

Power consumption is said to be reduced by 25 per cent and, as standard, iLife is included into the setup.

There are two Mac mini packages available, with the option of purchasing the computer with the Mac OS X Snow Leopard Server.

Exact features of each are below:

Mac mini

2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with 3MB of shared L2 cache

2GB of 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable up to 8GB

a slot-load 8X SuperDrive (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive

320GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm

NVIDIA GeForce 320M integrated graphics

AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR

Gigabit Ethernet

four USB 2.0 ports

SD card slot

one FireWire 800 port

one HDMI port and one Mini DisplayPort

HDMI to DVI video adapter

combined optical digital audio input/audio line in (minijack)

combined optical digital audio output/headphone out (minijack)

The Mac mini with Mac OS X Snow Leopard Server

2.66 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with 3MB of shared L2 cache

4GB of 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable up to 8GB

two 500GB Serial ATA hard drives running at 7200 rpm

NVIDIA GeForce 320M integrated graphics

AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR

Gigabit Ethernet

four USB 2.0 ports

SD card slot

one FireWire 800 port

one HDMI port and one Mini DisplayPort

HDMI to DVI video adapter

combined optical digital audio input/audio line in (minijack)

combined optical digital audio output/headphone out (minijack)

The new Mac mini is available from today and costs £649 or £929 with the Snow Leopard package.