Display Solution to release U-See2 dual-sided screen

German company Display Solution and its Cypriot partner U-See2 are planning to launch a dual-sided interactive screen for businesses to share information during face-to-face meetings with clients.

It will unveil the U-See2 DS1962 at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam on 29 January.

The DS1962 has two 18.5-inch screens with a swivel arrangement that can be operated back to back or in a side by side configuration. The unit includes a camera, microphone, K-lock, slide switch and USB, HSMI and VGA inputs.

It can be operated in clone mode, in which both the company's agent and the client can see identical content on the screens, or extended mode with a different view configured in Windows on each screen.

Features include a touchscreen for the client, and a 'drag and drop' application that enables the agent to use the mouse to select any part of either screen to control what information is displayed.

Display solution said the DS1962 can provide customers with real time information and improve the interaction with the agent.