BT is leading the way in this Easter's best broadband deals hunt

We're taking a wild guess that A LOT of people are going to be taking advantage of the long Easter weekend to finally sort out their internet. If you're among that particular number, you're in luck - a bunch of providers have just launched broadband deals that are tastier than a chocolate egg.

But unlike your Easter eggs, there's no need to hunt around for these internet deals, because we've got the very best right here on this page. The best we've seen is BT Infinity fibre optic broadband, which now has a £150 pre-paid Mastercard for you when you sign up.

BT isn't the only provider with treats in store. Virgin Media has just cut the price of its super fast 100Mb broadband and TV plan, for example. And our exclusive price from POP Telecom remains one of the very cheapest on the market.

£150 Mastercard with BT Infinity broadband

BT Unlimited Infinity | 18 months | Up to 52Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm

BT has been very generous with its Reward Cards of late, and never more so than with this offer. The lower than ever £28.99 per month bills are in play, together with free activation and a year of free BT Sport if you want it. But the generous £150 Reward Card is the kicker, spendable anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

Virgin broadband price drop

Virgin Media Player Bundle | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Weekend calls | 70+ channels | £20 activation fee | £33 £29pm

This is a fantastic new price from Virgin Media for some of the fastest fibre optic broadband on the market. 100Mb equates to downloads of about 12.5MB per second. Rapid! And you get a snazzy TV V6 box for catch up TV and recording. If you can't get Virgin where you live, then be sure to check out our other best fibre broadband deals instead.

£19.99 per month for broadband and TV deal

NOW Brilliant Broadband with Entertainment pass | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | 100+ channels & 300+ box sets | £9.99 upfront | £19.99pm

NOW Broadband rebranded recently, dropping the shackles of being known just as a TV service. And prices have absolutely plummeted. Its basic plan has fallen to only £15 per month. But if you're a box set binger, paying the extra £4.99 a month for NOW's Entertainment Pass is a must. Need more channels? Then check out our best broadband and TV deals.

Cheapest fibre broadband deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £21 per month

Vodafone's ludicrously cheap fibre broadband deal has been around for weeks now, and still nobody comes close to matching it for price. And it isn't just the price that gets our pulses racing, it's also the minimum speed guarantee of at least 25Mb that Vodafone throws in. It's a stellar deal for speedy internet.

Cheap broadband deal exclusive to TechRadar readers

POP Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £16.80 per month

Until NOW's £15 per month price came along, the exclusive we arranged with little-known POP Telecom was the cheapest way you could get broadband bar none. We love that it's only a one year contract, so you won't be tied in for 18 months. And the zero sign-up fee is very attractive, too.

Best broadband deals this Easter weekend:

We'll choke on our chocolate if at least one of the above quintet of internet plans isn't going to do it for you. But if you have more time to search around, then use our broadband comparison chart below, where we can immediately tell you the best broadband prices for your postcode.