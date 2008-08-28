Sony's IFA show highlights

While Techradar has already reported the scoop on Sony's thinnest and lightest LCD TV, here's the rest of the company's IFA highlights, including a high-spec Motionflow TV, a tiny OLED TV and this season's Walkman range.

Just to confirm, the Bravia ZX1 – the thinnest LCD TV ever – features a 9.9mm screen, with 100Hz Motionflow and wireless HD, Sony is calling it the "perfect balance of high aesthetics and high technology".

However, if even silkier smooth motion is more your bag, Sony has also announced a 200Hz version – the Bravia Z4500. While obviously not as thin as the ZX1, 200 frames a second should be a pretty cool way to watch soccer without being dogged by motion blur.

The next TV Sony revealed is another LCD Picture Frame TV, the Bravia EX1. It seems similar to previous picture frame models, but comes with integrated HD wireless connectivity, which is a bit handy.

Finally, the XEL-1 is a positively anorexic (3mm) OLED (that's Organic Light Emitting Diode, if you didn't know) TV that promises a contrast ratio of more than 1,000,000:1. OLED is hotly tipped to spell doom for LCD and plasma in the near future, so watch this space for more OLED developments.

Cameras and Walkman(s)

The Cybershot DSC-T500 was unveiled, featuring 10.1 megapixel resolution and the capacity for HD movie clips. The 4GB supplied memory allows storage for, says Sony, about 60 minutes of HD footage.

The new Walkman S Series is being touted as the slimmest Walkman ever at 7.5mm thin, while the E Series is having its 2-inch, high-res screen bigged up for video performance. The Budget B Series looks fairly standard, but comes in "four fashion colours". Yay.

Blu-ray and the rest

There's a few Blu-ray players, including the BDPS350 and BDP-S550 boasting 1080p Full HD, as well as 1080p standard DVD upscaling.

The NSA-PF1 loudspeaker promises a "sonic and visual focal-point for any room", and sounds quite swish (or tacky) in illuminated glass and leather. Meanwhile, bizzaro robotic iPod dock "Rolly" is slated for European release in October. Hide your vases, and put the cat out.