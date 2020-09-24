Blink XT2 home security camera bundles discounted at Best Buy this week

Blink XT2 deals are back at Best Buy, following a few weeks of shifting prices across a number of retailers. We first saw these offers back in August, but if you missed out last time, you've got another shot at setting up a complete home security camera system for less this week. We're seeing savings on everything from single camera gadgets to bundles of up to five surveillance cameras in these Blink XT2 deals - perfect for any sized home.

Savings increase with the number of cameras you've had, with top discounts reaching $95 off the full-sized five-camera system, now available for just $284.99. However, if you're looking to kit out a smaller area then you'll also find the one camera kit available for $74.99 (down from $99.99) and the two-camera offering for $45 off at $134.99.

The Alexa-enabled cameras offer up 1080p footage, a free app with no monthly charges, night vision, motion detection and a 110-degree field of view. That's an excellent selection of features available at this price, putting these Blink XT2 deals well above other traditionally cheaper systems.

We're rounding up these home security camera sales just below, but you'll find all the latest prices on this range further down the page as well. You can also check out all the latest smart home device deals for more inspiration, too.

Today's best Blink XT2 home security camera deals

Blink XT2 1-camera indoor/outdoor surveillance system: $99.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 on the 1-camera surveillance system, a great option if you're just looking to keep watch over a single room or small space. The 1080p camera offers a two-year battery life, no monthly fees, and there's Alexa compatibility here as well.

Blink XT2 2-camera indoor / outdoor surveillance system: $179.99 $134.99 at Best Buy

This two-camera set up has a $45 discount at Best Buy right now, so if you need a larger surveillance system you're saving even more this week.

More Blink XT2 deals

If you want to shop around for the best Blink XT2 deals going right now, check out this price comparison below. You'll find all the cheapest prices from across the web right here, so you know you're never paying more than you have to.

