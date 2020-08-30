Labor day mattress sale: these deals cut up to $500 off Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Casper, and more

The best Labor Day mattress sale: Nectar Nectar's Labor Day mattress deal is outstanding. Not only is there's a $400 discount on the popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress, you'll also get two free pillows, a luxury set of sheets, and a mattress protector (worth $399) added to your order. Prices now start from just $499, down from $899. Browse the Nectar sale now

The Labor Day mattress sales are always a good time of year to buy a new mattress, and this year is no different. Some leading brands are currently running their biggest deals ever online, so if you need a new mattress, now - over the Labor Day weekend - is a fantastic opportunity to save some serious cash.

The good news? You can browse the best Labor Day mattress deals from the safety of your sofa: we've searched the sales and rounded up the biggest offers here.

In our opinion, the best Labor Day mattress sale is at Nectar, where you'll get a $400 discount on the Nectar mattress, plus $399 of free sleep accessories added to your order.

But all the mattress offers from the Labor Day sales that we've gathered on this page are very, very good - in fact many, including Nectar's, are better than the offers we saw on Black Friday last year. But if you see something you like, you'll need to be quick: many of the deals end on Monday.

A quick word on buying mattresses online. In recent years, we've seen a wave of new online-only sleep brands that have managed to lower the cost of their mattresses by choosing not to have physical stores, and passing those savings onto customers.

These brands all offer long, risk-free trial periods, during which you can test a mattress from the comfort of your own home. And that makes sense, because sleeping on a mattress is a much more effective way of deciding whether it's right for you than a quick showroom visit. We've made sure that all the Labor Day mattress deals on this page offer at least a 60-night trial. If you don’t love your mattress in that time, the company will collect it, and give you a refund. Read on for the best Labor Day mattress sales - and our pick of the best Labor Day mattress deals below.

Labor Day mattress sale round up: the best deals

Nectar: Save $400 on mattresses + get $399 of FREE sleep accessories | Nectar

Our sister site Tom's Guide classes the Nectar memory foam mattress as the best mattress you can buy, and there's currently a huge $400 discount on it for Labor Day. Prices start from just $499, down from $898 - and you’ll also get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two luxury pillows thrown in too, worth $399. That’s unbelievably good value. Plus, there's an industry-leading 365-night trial, and a forever warranty, too. Deal ends: 2:00 AM EST, Sep 8 2020View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off the Chill mattress | Cocoon

Cocoon by Sealy's Labor day mattress sale cuts an huge 35% off its premium Chill mattresses - that's up to a $400 discount. Prices now start from just $386.45 (was $600) for a single, while a king-size is down to $740.70 ($1,150). There's a choice of comfort - medium soft, or extra firm. And Cocoon's excellent bed frames, pillows and more have seen price cuts too. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Saatva: $200 off when you spend $1,000 or more | Saatva

Luxury mattress brand Saatva is offering a $200 discount when you spend $1,000 or more in its Labor Day mattress sale - that's a bigger discount than Black Friday last year. Saatva makes six premium mattresses, so there's a comfort option to suit every sleeper. The popular Saatva Classic mattress starts at $799. Deal ends: September 7, 2020 View Deal

Purple: Save up to $350 on a mattress + sleep bundles | Purple

Purple's Labor Day mattress sale gives you up to a $400 discount when you add a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets or a mattress protector) to your mattress order. Don't want the extras? No problem. There are also discounts available on just the mattresses, too, with prices currently starting from just $599 (was $699). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $300 on mattresses + 40% off mattress toppers

When it comes to Labor Day mattress sales, Tempur-Pedic is always popular - and there are some great deals running right now. There's up to $200 off the Tempur-Adapt and Pro Adapt mattresses, $300 off the LuxeAdapt and Tempur-Breeze, and the company's mattress topper is almost half price. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Helix: Save up to $200 on mattresses + get two free pillows | Helix

There's up to a $200 discount on Helix mattresses for Labor Day - the more you spend, the more you'll save - and every mattress order will get two free pillows. Our favorite Helix mattress, the Midnight, now starts from $500. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to 10% off mattresses and accessories | Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is a solid budget mattress choice, and with 10% off it's currently even better value. Bear in mind this Labor Day mattress sale isn't quite as good as some of the other deals we've seen for T&N this year - there's been up to 30% off before. But with prices starting from just $315 for a twin, you're still getting a lot for your money. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Avocado mattress sale: Save $200 on mattresses and $150 on a bed frame | Avocado

Avocado's four eco-friendly mattresses have has a massive $200 price cut in the leading brand's Labor Day mattress sale. Just add code: LABORDAY200 at check out. Need a frame? You can save $150 on Avocado’s adjustable base with code: BED150. Deal ends: Tuesday, September 8, 2020View Deal

Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress | Amerisleep

Amerisleep is running a giant Labor Day mattress sale, with savings of up to $1,139 available if you choose the premium, ultra-soft AS5 mattress, which now starts from $1294.30. Meanwhile, the best-selling Amerisleep AS3 now starts at $804 (was $1,149); and the cheapest Amerisleep mattress, the AS2, starts from just $734 (was $1,049). Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Casper: 10% off mattresses | Casper

There’s a 10% discount on all Casper mattresses in the brand's Labor Day mattress sale. The popular Casper mattress now starts from $536 (was $595), while Casper’s top-tier option, The Wave, is $1,346 (was $1,495). There's also 20% off sleep bundles. Deal ends: 11:59pm, September 7, 2020View Deal

Leesa: Get up to $400 off mattresses| Leesa

There's up to $400 discount on Leesa’s excellent range of mattresses for Labor Day. The cheapest Leesa mattress is the Original. This popular foam-based mattress now starts from $599 (was $699). Or, to make the biggest possible saving of $400, choose the premium Leesa Legend, which has been reduced from $1,699 to $1,449. Deal ends: soonView Deal

DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + free mattress protector and luxury sheets | DreamCloud

DreamCloud offers a generous 365-night trial of its luxury mattresses. Plus, there's a large $200 discount on both mattresses in the DreamCloud Labor Day mattress sale - prices start from just $899 (was $1,099) - and you'll get a free mattress protector and set of luxury sheets thrown in too. Deal ends: soonView Deal