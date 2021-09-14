Best Buy flash sale: deals on TVs, laptops, Dyson, headphones, Apple and more

The Best Buy 24-hour sale just kicked off, and we're rounding up all the top deals for you below. Today only, you can score incredible bargains on top-selling tech, which includes 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones from brands like Apple, Dyson, HP, and more.

Some highlighted offers from the Best Buy sale include the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $149.99, a massive $250 discount HP Envy 2-1-1 laptop, and the powerful Dyson Ball Multi Floor vacuum marked down to $229.99 (was $399.99).



If you're looking for TV deals, Best Buy has this budget 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $169.99 (was $199.99), and this massive Hisense 70-inch 4K TV marked down to $619.99 (was $849.99).



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy flash sale below, and keep in mind, today's bargains end tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's top Best Buy deals

Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - You can pick up this 32-inch HD TV for just $169.99 at Best Buy's flash sale. This cheap TV deal has the Google Assistant built in for voice control and features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Hisense 70-inch A6G Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $849.99 $619.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a massive $230 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual X sound.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $229.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can score a $52 price cut on the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earphones that feature Industry-leading noise cancellation and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy's 24-hour sale. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different color choices.

View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $349 $199 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Apple Magic Keyboard is now down to $199 today at Best Buy's flash sale. Designed as a companion for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 3rd generation full-size keyboard is designed for multi-touch gestures and folds into a case for easy travel.

View Deal

HP ENVY 2-in-1 13.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $859.99 $609.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Best Buy has this 13-inch HP Envy laptop on sale for a record-low price of $609.99. The touch-screen laptop features a flexible 360-degree hinge, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3-inch Touch Screen Laptop: $929.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - You can score a massive $230 price cut on this powerful Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop at Best Buy's 24-hour sale. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 processor.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum: $399.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $1702 - If you're interested in a powerful upright vacuum, Best Buy has the Dyson Ball Multi Floor on sale for $229.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head, and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist for precise cleaning.

View Deal

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best cheap laptop deals.