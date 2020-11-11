Best Buy Black Friday one-day sale: the 10 best deals from the 'Treat Yourself' sale

Treat yourself to some epic Best Buy Black Friday deals at the one-day sale that's happening now. The retailer is offering incredible Black Friday deals at the 'Treat Yourself' sale with discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and so much more.
Our top Best Buy Black Friday deals include this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunning price of $179.99 (was $349.99), a massive $300 discount on the 15-inch MSI gaming laptop, and the best-selling Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to $69.95 (was $99).
You'll also find fantastic bargains on best-selling appliances like the iRobot Roomba 960 on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, a $50 price cut on the Bella touchscreen air fryer, and the Dyson Animal Pro vacuum discounted down to $399.99( was $549.99).
We've highlighted our 10 top picks from Best Buy's 'Treat Yourself' sale below. Just keep in mind these Best Buy Black Friday deals end today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Best Buy Black Friday deals
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker:
$99 $69.95 at Best Buy
You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Best Buy. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.
Insignia 39-inch HD smart Fire TV:
$229.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
This small but mighty 32-inch Insignia TV is on sale right now at Best Buy for just $99.99. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, and with Fire TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.
Insignia 8qt Digital Multi-Cooker:
$119.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
A great gift idea, you can get the Insignia digital multi-cooker on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy. The eight-quart multi-cooker features 12 one-touch preset programs so you can whip up meals in a flash for the whole family.
Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds:
$139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 on these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds at the Best Buy 'Treat Yourself' sale. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum:
$499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, the Roomba 960 works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and is currently 50% off.
Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer:
$109.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
The Best Buy early Black Friday sale has a massive $50 price cut on the Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer . This six-quart stainless steel air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean-up.
Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV:
$349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $179.99. The 4K TV comes with the Roku experience so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
Hover-1 Superfly Electric Self-Balancing Scooter:
$199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy
A fun gift idea, you can score a massive $80 price cut on this Hover-1 self-balancing scooter. The electric scooter is loaded with a whopping 400W of electric motor power and can hit speeds of up to 7mph.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum:
$549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
You can score a massive $150 price cut on the best-selling Dyson V10. Designed for pet owners, the powerful cordless vacuum can quickly and easily transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Plus it's Dyson, so it looks great too.
MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy
Gamers can pick up this powerful MSI laptop on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy's Treat Yourself sale. You're getting a 9th gen i7 processor in here, with a massive 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and RTX 2060 graphics.
More Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Apple Watch: the Apple Watch 3 starting at just $199
- Beats headphones: up to $130 off Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and more
- Bose: headphones from $159
- Cameras: Canon, Sony, and Nikon up to $500 off
- Cell phones: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G $750 off
- Electric scooters: $250 off Segway Ninebot
- Games: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games under $20
- Gaming laptops: now starting at just $419
- Gaming monitors: Asus, Samsung, and Dell starting from $169.99
- Home office: supplies starting at just $4.99
- Kitchen appliances: up to 60% off air fryers, coffee makers, and more
- Laptops: cheap laptops starting from $119
- Memory: up to 71% off SanDisk memory cards
- PC gaming accessories: up to 50% off Corsair, Razer, and more
- Small appliances: toasters and waffle makers from $9.99
- Smart home: save on Echo, Philips Hue, Ring, and more
- Smartwatches: $60 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and more
- Speakers: Dolby Audio soundbars from just $129.99
- Storage: hard drives and SSDs up to 50% off
- Tablets: up to $150 off Samsung Galaxy tablets with free gift cards
- True wireless earbuds: cheap buds starting at $24.99
- TVs: save up to $1,000 on 4K and OLED TVs
See more early offers with our guide to the Best Buy Black Friday and Walmart Black Friday sale events.