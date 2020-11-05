Best Buy Black Friday deals are back: see our top picks from the 'Wish List Sale'

Best Buy Black Friday deals are back thanks to the retailer's new 'Wish List Sale', which launched today. Best Buy's second wave of Black Friday deals includes record-low prices on 4K TVs, Fire tablets, laptops, appliances, smart home devices, and so much more.

Our top Best Buy Black Friday sale picks include this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 (was $349.99), the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $54.99, and the Amazon Echo Dot, which is back to its Prime Day sale price of $18.99.



You'll also find epic discounts on best-selling appliances like the Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum on sale for $399.99 (was $549.99) and a 50% discount on the Bella Pro Series air fryer. We've highlighted our favorite offers from Best Buy's 'Wish List Sale' below. Just keep in mind these Best Buy Black Friday deals end Sunday.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to just $18.99. We first saw this price over Prime Day, and you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer before it ends.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with this 4K Fire TV Stick. On sale for $29.99, the streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Best Buy early Black Friday sale has a massive $50 price cut on the Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer. This six-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil, and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean-up.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

You're getting the 32GB Fire HD 8 tablet at a great price this week - back down to its lowest position yet. You can also save $35 on the 64GB model, bringing it down to $84.99. That's the cheapest this tablet has ever been too.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones: $199.99 $88 at Best Buy

Save $111.99 on the Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Best Buy this week. With powerful noise cancellation, a 35-hour battery life, NFC connectivity, and USB-C charging you're getting some serious value for money here, and all for the lowest price yet.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

This Best Buy deal cuts $60 off the price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 - which is the lowest price yet for the smart doorbell. With 1080p HD video and two-way talk, you can see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or Alexa-enabled device, and at this price it's a bargain.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

This 50-inch TV from TCL is on sale for just $229.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can score a massive $150 price cut on the best-selling Dyson V10. Designed for pet owners, the powerful cordless vacuum can quickly and easily transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Plus it's Dyson, so it looks great too.

View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV, you can score a massive $229 discount on this premium Samsung 70-inch smart TV. This set features a voice remote and the picture is engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

View Deal

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

See more early offers with our guide to the Best Buy Black Friday and Walmart Black Friday sale events.