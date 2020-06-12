Best Buy 3-day sale: deals on 4K TVs, iPhone 11, Apple Watch, and more

To celebrate grads and dads, Best Buy is having a massive 3-day sale that starts today. You can score incredible deals on best-selling items throughout the site like 4K TVs, the iPhone 11, Beats headphones, Apple Watch, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best deals below. Our top sale picks include the all-new Apple Watch 5 down to a record low price of $299, the best-selling Powerbeats Pro on sale for $199, and a $100 discount on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation.

If you're looking for TV bargains, Best Buy has a whopping $1,000 price cut on the TCL 65-inch QLED TV, and you can snag the budget Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind the 3-day sale ends on Sunday, so you should snag these incredible bargains while you can.

Best Buy's top deals:

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the all-new Apple Watch Series 5. The 40mm smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls.

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save $100 on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation

You can save $100 on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation and monthly device payments from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

TCL 65-inch 8-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $1,000 price cut on this feature-packed TCL 65-inch TV. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 discount at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

