Amazon Prime Day 2019: the ultimate day 2 deals list

The next wave of Amazon Prime Day deals are live in the US mean you can save hundreds of dollars on just about everything Amazon sells – at least until midnight Pacific time tonight.

You don't have nearly as much time to act now that we're into Day 2 of Prime Day deals. But, good news, our deals experts are here to help you sort the best deals.

We have a comprehensive deals list – below – that cites both original and discount prices, giving you all the information you need on what to buy and peace of mind that you're actually getting a true Amazon Prime Day deal.

This is a deals marathon, not a sprint, so you're still going to be able to claim price slashed 4KTV deals, cheap laptops, affordable headphones, Nintendo Switch bundles and even Apple AirPods and iPads on sale.

It's also the last day before Black Friday to save a lot of money on Amazon devices, like Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets. Simply put, CEO Jeff Bezos has found a way to corner the smart home market, and deals days like this help a lot.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've found today, with new ones getting added every few minutes, as we're updating this page live.

We have all of the Amazon Prime Day deals rounded up here:

Our top Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker $49.99 $22 at Amazon

This is an all-time low Amazon Echo Dot price, with Amazon Prime Day beating Black Friday with a 56% off MSRP deal. There's a reason it's at the top of our deals list.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $189.97 $124.99

This is always an Amazon Prime Day favorite, and no longer. It costs just $124.97, when it's retailed for $190 in the past - that makes it one of the better deals you'll find on an Amazon device today.View Deal

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Amazon

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $249 at Amazon. This is the best price we've seen for the 9.7-inch tablet that features 32GB of storage and offers 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket gimbal camera $349 $319 on Amazon

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld camera you can get $40 off right now. Its lens is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal that ensures stable and accurate video recording. It shoots in 4K/60fps at 100Mbps or photos up to 12MP.View Deal

The best Prime Day Amazon Device deals

Amazon, of course, makes almost all of its own devices the stars of Amazon Prime Day, and that's been no different in 2019. This applies to everything from Echo smart speakers (including the newer Echo Show models), Fire TV Sticks, Fire Tablets and Kindles.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 now $49.99

The smallest and newest Echo with a screen is already on sale for $40 off the regular price. It's a must-buy on Amazon Prime Day and going to be hard to ever pay anything close to the MSRP again.View Deal

Echo Show (2nd gen): $229.99 now $159.99

The Amazon Echo Show is a great buy on Prime Day - not only is it available for $70 off the regular price, but there are plenty of deals on other smart home devices today, too, allowing you to build the smart home of your dreams on the cheap. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K + Alexa voice remote $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Have a 4K TV or planning to buy one soon? This is the better version to get since it supports your high resolution television and does all of the same app streaming magic via its Alexa-powered remote.View Deal

Fire TV Recast $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Question: If you're buying a Fire TV Recast to watch free OTA HD channels and record them with a DVR functionality, you're already looking to go cable-free and cut cost, right? Why not do that at the source when buying this device?View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $49.99 $29.99

This is the cheapest we've ever seen an Amazon Fire tablet, and while it's not as glorious as the HD versions, it gives you access to everything the Amazon software ecosystem has to offer on a 7-inch display.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet $199.99 $149.99

Don't trust your kids with that iPad deal on Amazon Prime Day? We don't blame you. Here's its rubberized counterpart that runs all of Amazon's software on top of Android. It's very kid-focused. View Deal

New Ring Video Doorbell Pro $250 $169 at Amazon

Note: Most people will miss this amazing deal. It's for a brand new Ring Video Doorbell Pro with the best camera resolution you can get (we've tested it).View Deal

You may also be interested in...

Not everything on sale belongs in the purely tech - Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get those essentials you need every month, or save some cash on important things for a summer trip coming up... we've got the best rounded up below.

23andMe DNA Test for Health & Ancestry $199 $99 on Amazon

Curious about your family history? Pick up this 23andMe DNA test package for 50% off, which includes Ancestry Service along with over 90 DNA-based reports tracking familial health and carrier conditions.View Deal

20% or more off Britax car seats and strollers

One of our team recently dropped into the world of car seats and strollers recently, and was bewildered over how expensive things were. Some of the car seats specifically have strong savings... just make sure you give the little ones a cup holder.View Deal

Save up to 40% on the household stuff you annoyingly need

We know it's not the flashy stuff for Amazon Prime Day, but we all needto buy dishwasher tablets, soap and batteries for our many gadgets all through the year. So 20% off now is literally money in the bank for you - you're welcome.View Deal

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill: was $300, now $150

Things we like? BBQ food and hot things. Things we don't like? Smoke and having to be outdoors when it's cold. Also spending loads of money on things. So an indoor BBQ for half off? Done.View Deal

Up to 40% off outdoor essentials

We'll be honest, we were going to skip over this category as there are a lot of shorts and cargo pants listed. But then we noticed a couple of decent deals on water bottles, and some strong drops on sleeping bags - the latter are often expensive and the deals decent.

Bosu Pro Balance Trainer: was $150, now $110

Of all the deals in the sports section, this was the one that caught our eye: a balance trainer is a legit way to improve core strength, and that's going to bring benefits to any form of sport. Bosu is the big name in this area, and this discount is impressive.View Deal

40% off Under Armour on Amazon Prime Day

Our fitness-loving writers are fans of Under Armour's wares, and some of the discounts here are pretty strong. Be warned: when you click through you'll see a lot of photos of male junk outlined in tight briefs. Just saying.View Deal

Prime day laptop deals

There are a bunch of cheap laptops on sale as Prime Day deals, including the Surface Laptop. The cheapest prices, however, revolve around Google Chromebooks. That's going to be important if you're shopping during Amazon Prime Day for Back to School deals.

Surface Laptop (Core i5, 8GB, 256GB) $999 $724 on Amazon

Microsoft Surface deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and 2019 is no different. This version comes with a 7th-Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD of storageView Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $199.99 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 $249 $192.99 at Amazon

With just an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and an EMMC storage drive, the Acer Aspire 1 isn't trying to blow anyone's mind when it comes to performance. But, when it comes to value, it's a beast of its own, as you can save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals

Apple AirPods lead this category, with a rare price drop, even on the new wirelessly charging version of the true wireless earbuds. Noise-canceling headphones, gaming headphones and Bluetooth speakers are also on sale.

Apple AirPods (2019) $159 $144 on Amazon

This version comes with the standard-charging (not wireless) case using Apple Lightning connector, but has the new Hey Siri capabilities and longer battery life of the AirPods 2.View Deal

Beats Solo3 On-Ear headphones $299 $139 on Amazon

Pick up the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones at a colossal 53% off discount this Amazon Prime Day. These cans boast up to 40 hours of battery life, while recharging for 5 minutes nets you three hours of listening. Integrated microphones let you take calls and control via voice commands.View Deal

AOMAIS Sport II Portable Bluetooth Speaker $31 on Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker has 20W sound, a rechargeable battery, and can sustain a drunk in water up – all for just over during Prime Day, with a coupon applied at checkout.View Deal

Hyper X Cloud Stinger $49 $39 at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of our favorite gaming headsets, because it balances decent performance with a price than anyone can afford. And, because you can get an extra $10 off on Amazon Prime Day, the deal is even sweeter.View Deal

Prime Day phone and tablet deals

Smartphones deals are hard to come by, but Samsung came out in full force with Galaxy phone deals applying to both this year and last year's Android phones. Looking for deals on the Note 9, S9 or even the new S10 series? Prime Day deals have you covered.

How about a tablet? Everyone wants an iPad these days. Good news, it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day (while it remains in stock, of course). This applies to the latest entry-level iPad and the prior iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S9 starts $599 $349 on Amazon

While it's not the fastest phone on the block anymore, the venerable Samsung Galaxy S9 is still a speedy handset from 2018 that is a steal at a whopping 42% off during Amazon Prime Day, easily outpacing other phones at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB Unlocked $699 $449 on Amazon

Get the older but still solid Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for 36% off retail price on Amazon Prime Day. This deal is for the 64GB model, but you can easily increase storage with a MicroSD card up to 400GB. Choose from Coral Blue, Midnight Black, and Lilac Purple.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB Unlocked $999 $749 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 35% off the sticker price with a respectable 128GB of storage - plus everything else that comes standard in the big flagship phone. This version is unlocked, has the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, and comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Cellular, 256GB) $929 $579

While it's not the best iPad in the world anymore, the 2017 iPad Pro is still an amazing device that could potentially replace your laptop – especially after iPadOS hits the street. And, saving 30% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt, right?View Deal

Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best ways to build our your smart home, and at the heart of it all is Alexa, the company's voice assistant. It's found in a lot of devices nowadays and connects to Ring video doorbells, robot vacuums and even electric toothbrushes and instant pots.

Dyson Pure Cool DP04 $449 $329.99

Dyson fans are wildly expensive, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's $119 cheaper, and therefore a bit more affordable. This is a deal that doesn't blow.View Deal

Two Google Home Minis for $99 just $49 at Google

Google is selling two of its Home Mini smart speakers together for half off the list price, or a whopping $49 off. With this set, you can outfit both your kitchen and bedroom with new smarts.View Deal

Instant Pot DUO80, 8 Qt Pressure Cooker $139.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Note: This says $99, but an extra $15 discount is applied at check out. And instant pot sales during Prime Day are rather popular, so we do expect this one to be sold out sooner rather than later.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $229 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale and $95 off at Amazon.

Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum $399.99 $279.99

This cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner is such a beast, it's been named the V7 Animalpro+. It has a bunch of attachments and the battery lasts a solid 30 minutes on a single charge.View Deal

Furbo Dog Camera $249 $139 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Furbo Dog Camera at Amazon. The Furbo allows you to monitor your pet from anywhere and will even toss your dog a treat with the compatible app.

Oral-B 7000 Power Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush is one of the easiest way to keep track of your brushing habits, and among Oral B brushes, it represents the best overall value during Prime Day.View Deal

Prime Day TV deals

If you don't have a 4K TV yet, Amazon Prime Day represents your best shot as getting one for a cheap price. You could pay under $200 for a 43-inch 4K TV with HDR, for example - that's perfect for a second room.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV $1,245 now $1,095 on Amazon

This is probably the best deal you're going to get on a TV during Amazon Prime Day - it's Sony's 2018 mid-range X850F that usually sells for over $1,000 on sale today for just $467. This won't last long. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ $59.99 $49 at Amazon

Here's the more advanced version that supports 4K UHD and HDR10 if you have a newer TV, and it's only a little more expensive than the standard version.View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K HDR Roku TV (43S425) $329 $219 on Amazon

TCL's 4-Series is one of the best 4K TV deals on Amazon, with HDR and Roku built-in. It might not be able to compete with LG OLED TVs, but at a fraction of the price you won't be disappointed.View Deal

Prime Day Wearables deals

Apple Watch and Fitbit rule the wearables deals on Amazon Prime Day, with a mix of smartwatches and state-of-the-art fitness trackers. But we also really like the Samsung Galaxy Watch (our top pick for smartwatches) if you have an Android phone.

Fitbit Versa SE $229 $199 on Amazon

Like the Versa but want even more luxe? The special edition includes an NFC chip to make mobile purchases and includes a classy fabric watchband.View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $49 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $49. That's a nice price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that continuously tracks your steps, heart rate, activities, and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149 now $119 on Amazon

Grab Fitbit's essentialist fitness tracker for $30 off to keep track of your heartbeat and fitness goals while running through over a dozen different fitness modes (including swimming – it's water-resistant up to 50 meters) for an up to 7-day battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Versa for $199 $169 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is an affordable fitness smartwatch with apps, local storage for music, and a four-day battery life. It can also link up to your smartphone for call, text and calendar notifications.View Deal

Prime Day computing deals

Computing deals is a bit of a misnomer - it's a catch-all category for everything computing. It's a lot of hard drives, SSDs, Wi-Fi routers, keyboards and other accessories.

WD Elements 10TB desktop hard drive $299 just $158 at Amazon

You can increase your available storage massively with WD's 10TB Elements external hard drive. It connects to your computers using USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and is now 47% off.

View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 2 TB $239 $67 on Amazon

The SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD isn't the fastest SSD on the market – not by a long shot – but when you need a large amount of SSD storage on a budget, you can't go wrong, especially when you can save a whopping 72% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt 3 External HDD $229 $152.99 at Amazon

LaCie external hard drives are favorites among both professional and fledgling creatives, and it's not hard to see why. With this external drive your precious creations will be safe from any blunder. And, this 43% discount means peace of mind comes cheap.View Deal

G-Technology 2TB G-DRIVE $749 just $289.99 at Amazon

G-Technology's 2TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD is normally quite expensive, as are most external SSDs, but this deal cuts it down with 59% off. It's designed to be durable to protect your data, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 offers up to 10Gbps transfer speeds to make sure you get the the most of the SSD's 560MB/s speed.

WD Black 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD $149 just $79 at Amazon

WD's Black 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD has a staggering 47% off for Amazon Prime Day. If you're computer has an empty M.2 2280 slot, this drive is ready to deliver sequential read speeds as fast as 3,400Mbps.

View Deal

Netgear Orbi Home Wifi system $469 $329 at Amazon

The Netgear Orbi has been one of our favorite wireless routers for a couple years now. And, while this kit may seem expensive, it is absolutely be worth it if you have a large home. Luckily, that $140 discount will help soften the blow. View Deal

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition $39 $24 at Amazon

There are very few things that remain constant in the world of PC components, but the Cooler Master Hyper 212 line of CPU coolers have always been budget champions. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping 38%. View Deal

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 | $289 $215 on Amazon

You can save $75 on the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 590, which has the distinction of featuring a dual BIOS. Swap between a boost mode when gaming, and then stay silent when you're asleep.View Deal

Razer Huntsman $149 $99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman is a unique, but amazing, gaming keyboard packed with opto-mechanical switches that use the power of light to power you through your games. And, at just $99 for Amazon Prime Day, this gaming keyboard is an absolute steal.View Deal

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition $79 $52.98 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming mouse for esports, you want something simple, but still elegant. Luckily, the Razer Lancehead fits the bill, providing a stable gaming experience that looks just as good. And, a healthy 56% off makes it even more tempting. View Deal

Corsair K68 RGB $139 $79 at Amazon

The Corsair K68 RGB gaming keyboard is an excellent mid-range gaming peripheral. Packed with Cherry MX keys and all the RGB lighting you could want, this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth taking a look.View Deal

Prime Day camera deals

Cameras are consistently on sale every Prime Day, and this means you can finally save some money on GoPro, DSLRs, mirrorless cameras. Lenses are also on sale from each of the big-name camera makers.

GoPro Hero7 Black $399.99 $344 at Amazon

You can save money on the GoPro Hero7 Black action camera. The newest waterproof Hero captures insanely smooth videos and offers voice control and live streaming.

DJI Osmo Action Cam 4K HDR $349 $319 on Amazon

Pick up this DJI Osmo Action Cam for 9% off the sticker price. Unlike some other action cameras, this one has front and rear screens so you can always see what you're capturing(even if that's you). The camera shoots 4K/60fps at 100Mbps and captures up to 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution at 240fps. It's waterproof up to 11m.View Deal

Canon EOS 6D Mark II $1799 $1,299 on Amazon

Get Canon's EOS 6D Mark II for a solid 28% off, a great discount for this DSLR with a 26MP full-frame sensor and flip-out touchscreen combined with Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and smooth autofocus.View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX530 $379 $249 on Amazon

Get Canon's zoom-happy PowerShot SX530 with a serious 34% off discount. This camera boasts a 50x optical zoom, and even has built-in WiFi and NFC to make important photos easier than ever.View Deal

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) $3,299 $2,799 on Amazon

Pick up the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV body for a serious full-frame experience at 15% off, a decent discount. The 5D Mark IV has a 30.4 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, =a 61-point AF system, an ISO range of 100-32000, and records video in 4K at 30p or 24p. If you're looking to buy a lens, check out the bundle options for either a 24-70mm or 24-105mm lens for even more savings.View Deal

Prime Day gaming deals

Both games and consoles are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. We also spotlight some controller deals, just in case you want to go in on local multiplayer like the old days (and don't want to pay current exorbitant controller prices).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One) $59 $24.99 on Amazon

Gamers can get in on the Amazon Prime Day deals with this Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 deal that sees the latest installment of the series for just $25 after a $32 (53%) savings. This is for the Xbox One version of the game, but the PS4 version is also on sale, too.View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) $59 $24.99 on Amazon

If you like your battle zones fast-paced and futuristic, the latest Black Ops 4 is right up your alley. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is just $25 after a $32 (53%) savings for the PS4 version of the game, though the Xbox One version is on sale, too.View Deal

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB $299 on Walmart

It's back to the normal price but still in stock at Walmart. That's more than we can say about Amazon Prime Day at times today.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB $399 $349 on Walmart

The 'mid-generation' PS4 Pro is more powerful than the basic console, bringing sharper visuals and smoother gameplay, which is great for 4K gaming and PS VR.View Deal

Sony DualShock 4 for PlayStation 4 (certain colors) $64 $39.99 on Amazon

Need an extra controller? Pick one up for up to 31% off, though the discount varies based on color, with the top deals going for the Magma Red (pictured) and Crystal hues. Note: It has to be in the cart to get the Amazon Prime Day discount applied.View Deal

More coming from Amazon Prime Day

The majority of the major Amazon Prime Day deals have launched, so what you see if what we feel have a great discount and is worth buying, plan and simple. The best advice is to buy right away while things are in stock. Amazon Prime Day tends to be the one during the summer in the US when items sells out quickly. Amazon CEO has designed Prime Day to be this way.

We'll continue to update this Prime Day deals page as new items come up for sale. That's why we're locked in for the next 24 hours, just in case more prices drop.