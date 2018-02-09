Bangaloreans can now opt for Express Delivery service from Xiaomi's online store

Xiaomi India has introduced an Express Delivery service for orders on Mi.com. Currently, the service is active only for the users in Bengaluru and the company doesn’t charge any fee for this.There are of course some conditions that have to be met in order to get your order within 24 hours.

Users in Bengaluru can use Mi.com or the Mi Store app to order and choose Express Delivery during checkout.

How to use Express Delivery service on Mi.com and Mi Store app

After you have selected the product you want to order from the website and added it to the cart, you will see an Express Delivery option on the Order Information page.

Add the product you want to purchase to the cart and click Checkout. On the subsequent page, under Delivery Service, select Express Delivery Service and confirm.

Conditions to use Express Delivery service

To be eligible for Express Delivery service, the user needs to be a resident of Bengaluru. There are certain areas in the city that are not eligible for delivery under this service.

Xiaomi also states that anyone ordering between 9 AM to 4:30 PM from Monday to Saturday is eligible for Express Delivery provided the first condition is met.

While Xiaomi isn’t charging an additional fee for this one-day delivery service, cash-on-delivery isn’t supported for orders under the same scheme.

The Express Delivery service is only available for selected products and the list includes all the variants of Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Mi A1, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, and Redmi 5A.

Recently, Xiaomi India also partnered with Smartbox smart locker service to ease order delivery in Delhi-NCR region. Smartbox is an automated parcel delivery company that uses locker terminals as delivery points spread across the city in shopping malls, metro stations among others.