Australia vs Samoa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup warm-up from anywhere

With one hand on the Bledisloe Cup, Australia conspired to fluff their lines in their last match with a demoralising 36-0 defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland last month. And now that the Rugby World Cup in Japan is fast approaching, the Wallabies need to send out a statement that their preparations are back on track - and you can see how they do by getting an Australia vs Samoa live stream today.

Australia vs Samoa - where and when Today's friendly match takes place at the 30,000 capacity Bankwest Stadium, in Parramatta, New South Wales. Kick-off today is at 7.30pm AEST local time, (so that's a 10.30am BST start for those looking to watch the game live in the UK).

Head coach Michael Chieka looks set to field a second-string side today as he looks to avoid any unwanted injuries ahead of the World Cup. Rob Valentini is set to make his Test debut for the Wallabies whilst Jack Maddocks could also get the nod.

Samoa's build-up to the World Cup hasn't been ideal, having lost two of their three IRB Pacific Nations Cup games. While they'll hope to take advantage of a weakened Australian line-up, the Samoan squad is an inexperienced one that will need to be at its very best to get any sort of result today.

Intriguingly, one of the key battles today could see Samoa's Michael Alaalatoa go head-to-head with his younger brother Allan who plays for Australia.

We're in for a fascinating game of rugby union, so keep scrolling down to see how you can catch a live stream of Australia vs Samoa from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Tennis fan? See how to see the finals with a US Open live stream

How to watch the today's rugby friendly from outside your country

Down below, we've listed out the local broadcast options for a number of rugby-loving regions.

If you're away from home this weekend and try to live stream today's match, its likely you'll run into trouble with geo-blocking. Crucially, using a VPN service will allow you to watch the rugby action no matter where in the world you are.

They're surprisingly easy to use and have the double benefit of giving you an extra layer of security as you surf the web. There are lots of options, and we've tested loads of them - our #1 pick is ExpressVPN due to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use. We also love that it can be used on so many operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Or read more with our pick of the best VPN services out there today.

How to live stream the Wallabies in Australia

Great news - you don't have to be a paid subscriber to watch Australia's last warm-up game. Free-to-air 10 Bold is your destination for today's game, which means that you can also use the 10 Play app if you'd sooner watch on mobile or tablet. Not in Australia today? Just as we describe above, there's no need to stop pesky geo-blocking get in your way as using a VPN will let you access an Australian IP address and watch the 10 Bold coverage as if you were back at home. You're other option if you want to stream online is watching via up-and-coming streaming service Kayo Sports. It carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The main event starts at 7.45pm.

How to watch Australia vs Samoa in New Zealand

There's no free way to watch today's game in New Zealand - Sky Sports 1 has the coverage rights in New Zealand. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Kick-off is at 9.30pm NZST. Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to stream Australia vs Samoa live in the UK

If you're a rugger fan in the UK looking to watch today's World Cup warm-up, things aren't quite as straight forward. No mainstream broadcaster in the region is unfortunately showing the game live. This means the only likely option for watching the action as it happens will be to log in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN. Do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.



How to watch Australia vs Samoa in the US