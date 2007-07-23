Bush pushes mini DAB radio

If you haven't caught the DAB radio bug, now might be a good time to try - Bush has just launched the DABCRO6CDWHT, a white CD DAB/FM radio alarm clock that's perfect for the bathroom, kitchen or bedroom.

Key features include a 2-line backlit LCD and 20 station presets (10 each for DAB and FM). It also comes with a programmable memory for the CD player (so it remembers your favourite tracks), plus an alarm that can be set you wake you using the radio, a CD or its built-in buzzer.

The Bush DABCRO6CDWHT is available now for £60.