Apple AirPods sale: the earbuds get a rare price cut at Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale

Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale has been extended through the weekend, and you can find killer deals on electronics, home items, appliances, and more. You can also find a rare discount on the latest model Apple AirPods. Walmart has the Apple AirPods and charging case on sale for $144.99. That's a $14 discount and the best price we've found for 2nd generation AirPods. Walmart also has the Apple AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case on sale for $179.



The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that offers 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Unlike the previous model, the 2019 AirPods feature an H1 headphone chip that provides fast pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can switch songs, turn the volume up and even place calls completely hands-free.



Discounts for AirPods are extremely rare, and Walmart's summer sale ends tomorrow. This might be your last chance to snag a pair of discounted AirPods before Black Friday.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $179 at Walmart

Walmart also has the latest model Apple AirPods with wireless Charging Case on sale for $179. That's a $20 discount for the earbuds that includes a case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector.

