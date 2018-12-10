Amazon's 12 days of deals: the best electronic deals today

Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' promotion only has a few days left, and so far the deals have included everything from toys and clothing to laptops and gaming accessories.



Amazon's 9th day of deals is all about electronics. Today only the retail giant is discounting tech gadgets such as headphones, security cameras, chargers and more. However, the biggest standout deal from today's sale is the Insignia 39-inch HD Smart TV for $179.99.

That's a $70 discount and a fantastic price for the 39-inch Smart TV that has Amazon's Fire TV operating system built-in.

Insignia 39-inch HD Smart Fire TV $250 $179.99 at Amazon

The Insignia 39-inch TV includes the Fire TV experience which allows you to enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. The 39-inch Fire TV is $70 off and the best price we've seen for this HD Smart LED TV.View Deal

Other standout deals include up to 40% off Anker products, 30% off wireless charging stations and 40% off the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier.



The deals will only last 24 hours, so make sure you snag today's best offers before they're gone.

Amazon's 12 days of deals: electronics

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Wireless Charger Stand can charge your devices without the need to plug your device into a wall charger or USB port. The Samsung Fast Charger works with Qi charging compatible smartphones and is on sale for only $29.99.View Deal

Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones $15 $6.48 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer idea, the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds are on sale for only $6.48. The top-rated wireless headphones are a great low-budget earbud option and come in 15 different colors.View Deal

Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Charger $19.99 $10.98 at Amazon

The Anker PowerCore+ Mini is on sale for only $10.98 today. The mini portable charger is small enough to fit in your palm but powerful enough to add up to a 130% charge to most smartphones.View Deal

Zmodo Greet Pro Smart Video Doorbell $179.99 $124.99

Today only you can save $55 on the Zmodo Greet Pro Video Doorbell. The smart security camera features a 180° degree viewing angle and is compatible with Amazon Echo products.View Deal

NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System $199.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System that blankets your home in super fast, seamless Wi-Fi. The NETGEAR WiFi System eliminates Wi-Fi dead zones and maintains speed even as more devices use your WiFi at the same time.View Deal