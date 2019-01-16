Amazon Super Bowl 4KTV deals: Sony, LG and Samsung offer Black Friday-like deals

The Super Bowl is now just weeks away, and that means it's a great time to find fantastic deals on big-screen TVs. Amazon is currently having a game day sale on some of their top-selling TVs from brands such as LG, Sony, and Samsung. We haven't seen price drops like this since Black Friday, so if you've wanted to upgrade to a big-screen TV then now is the time.



Right now you can get the massive Sony 75-inch 4K TV for $1,798. That's a $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this UHD smart TV. The Sony X850F has the Google Assistant built-in and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.

Sony X850F 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV $2,298 $1,798 at Amazon

Watch the big game on a big screen with the Amazon's Choice Sony 75-inch 4K TV. This 4K HDR TV will make you feel like your watching the game in-person with features that display contrast and color gradation in stunning accuracy.View Deal

Shop the rest of Amazon's game day TV deals below and also check out our roundup of Super Bowl TV sales here.

Amazon game day TV deals:

Samsung QN55Q6F Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV $1,499.99 $997.99 at Amazon

Save over $500 on this Samsung Flat QLED TV that features a 360 degree design and a clean cable solution so your TV will look crisp and clean from every angle. This is the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD Smart TV.View Deal

LG OLED65B8PUA 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV $2,996.99 $2,296.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to this 65-inch 4K TV from LG that features the AI ThinQ and has the Google Assistant built in, so you can control your smart home devices using your voice through the LG Magic Remote.View Deal