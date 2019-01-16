Amazon Super Bowl 4KTV deals: Sony, LG and Samsung offer Black Friday-like deals

The Super Bowl is now just weeks away, and that means it's a great time to find fantastic deals on big-screen TVs. Amazon is currently having a game day sale on some of their top-selling TVs from brands such as LG, Sony, and Samsung. We haven't seen price drops like this since Black Friday, so if you've wanted to upgrade to a big-screen TV then now is the time.
Right now you can get the massive Sony 75-inch 4K TV for $1,798. That's a $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this UHD smart TV. The Sony X850F has the Google Assistant built-in and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.
Sony X850F 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV
$2,298 $1,798 at Amazon
Watch the big game on a big screen with the Amazon's Choice Sony 75-inch 4K TV. This 4K HDR TV will make you feel like your watching the game in-person with features that display contrast and color gradation in stunning accuracy.View Deal
Shop the rest of Amazon's game day TV deals below and also check out our roundup of Super Bowl TV sales here.
Amazon game day TV deals:
Samsung QN55Q6F Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,499.99 $997.99 at Amazon
Save over $500 on this Samsung Flat QLED TV that features a 360 degree design and a clean cable solution so your TV will look crisp and clean from every angle. This is the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD Smart TV.View Deal
Samsung UN55NU8500FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV
$1,097.99 $897.99 at Amazon
Watch the game on this 55-inch curved TV that's made for immersive viewing. The ultra-slim Samsung UHD TV features smart capabilities and is on sale for $897.99. View Deal
LG OLED65B8PUA 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
$2,996.99 $2,296.99 at Amazon
Upgrade to this 65-inch 4K TV from LG that features the AI ThinQ and has the Google Assistant built in, so you can control your smart home devices using your voice through the LG Magic Remote.View Deal
LG OLED65E8PUA 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
$3,999.99 $3,196.99 at Amazon
Get the top-rated LG 65-inch OLED TV on sale at Amazon for $3,196.99. This UHD Smart TV features AI ThinQ which turns your TV into a smart home hub, and the a9 Intelligent Processor enhances sharpness and depth while delivering stunning colors, for ultimate picture quality.View Deal