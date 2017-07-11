Amazon Prime Day takes up to 33% off inkjet and laser printers

While we all might be living in an all-digital world, there are still a few things worth printing out. Whether you need a printer for family vacation photos or that all too important document for your next big meeting, Amazon has a host of machines on sale as part of it Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale.

For starters, we have 20% off the Brother MFC-J985DW Inkjet All-in-One Color Printer. It’s likely the cheapest printer you’ll be able to find on sale today. As an inkjet printer, it’s not as quick as a laser printer, but it’s more affordable and should fare better with reproducing the vivid color of your photos.

Of course, if see matters more to you might want to pick up a laser printer. There are many more of these ray-tracing machines on sale today ranging between 21% to 33% off.

As with all the other Prime Day deals, these will end at midnight on July 12, so act fast. Also, you won't be able to see today's deal unless you're a Prime member in the US or Amazon Prime Student subscription.