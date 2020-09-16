Amazon match Apple's MacBook Air deals with $100 discount

Apple's Education store has been offering some excellent MacBook Air deals recently, but if you don't qualify for the discount you can still get involved. Amazon has dropped the price of its entry-level 2020 MacBook Air by $100 this week, which means it's now matching Apple's education discount for the wider public.

If you do qualify for Apple's discounts (if you're a current or newly accepted student, parent of a student, educator, homeschool teacher, or faculty), we'd still head to Apple, however. Amazon isn't throwing in the free AirPods available with the official deal. However, if you've been eyeing up that student discount on Apple's own MacBook Air deals you can finally save some real cash here.

We've seen Amazon's MacBook Air deals drop to $949 in the past, but this $899 price tag is the cheapest we've seen. We don't know how long this offer will last, as Amazon tends to raise prices to match demand, so we'd get in there soon if you've been holding out.

We're rounding up all of Apple and Amazon's MacBook Air deals just below, but you'll find all the latest MacBook Air sales from around the web right here on TechRadar as well.

Not in the US? You'll find more MacBook deals in your region further down the page.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Amazon is listing this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD MacBook Air for its lowest price yet right now. $899 is a stunning price to be paying for the current generation MacBook Air, especially one with entry-level specs of this level. If you qualify for Apple's education discount, however, you can get an even better deal below.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at Apple Education Store

Apple's original MacBook Air deals have this model available for $100 less with free AirPods included. This offer is open to students, parents, educators, and faculty, so be sure to register your details for the best value offer out there right now.

You'll find plenty more MacBook Air deals in the US, UK, and Australia in our price comparison chart below - offering up the cheapest offers from retailers all around the world.

Or, if you're looking for something more substantial, check out the cheapest MacBook Pro deals available. You'll find the lowest price anywhere for the 13-inch and 16-inch 2020 models below.

