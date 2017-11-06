Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday with early Black Friday deals

Update: Just like all birthdays, Amazon's Alexa birthday sales extravaganza is over. But don't worry - the month of massive savings on tons of products on Amazon is just getting started. Here are all the best deals we expect at Amazon on Black Friday 2017!

Original article below...

Today is the third anniversary of the release of the first Amazon Alexa device, the Amazon Echo, and Amazon is celebrating with a massive sale today only.

Amazon isn't messing around, either. This is basically an early Black Friday sale as it's limited to today and one of the deals exceeds 50% in discounts. Since time is limited for this happy birthday sale, let's have a look, shall we?

Save now: Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Amazon Tap is $80 (retails for $130) The Amazon Tap is one of the most portable and versatile members of the Alexa family, and you can pick it up today for an impressive 38% off the regular price. It doesn't come with cool features like Echo to Echo or Drop-In, unfortunately, but on the plus side the speaker sounds quite decent. Just tap it or set it to hands-free mode, and you can do everything from order a pizza to play music so long as it's connected to Wi-Fi, and for eight or nine hours on a charge.

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Echo Dot - buy 3 and save $33 (normally $150) At $50, the Echo Dot is already the least expensive Echo device, which may be why Amazon is only willing to let it go in a bundled deal. If you do buy three, make sure you enter the code BDAY3PACK at checkout. It's unsurprisingly a step down from the Echo Tap in that it needs to stay plugged in all the time and the speakers are kind-of meh. Still, you can put it almost anywhere you want, and its internal speakers do a great job of hearing your commands from across the room.

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - buy 3 and save $50 (retails for $300) To take advantage of this deal, enter the code ECHO3PACK at checkout. If you want to pick up the meatier "normal" Echo rather than the Dot, this is a decent deal if you plan on scattering the devices around your home.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa is $25 (retails for $60) Don't feel like buying three Dots? The Eufy Genie is basically the same thing as the Dot, and today you can pick it up from Amazon itself for a whopping 58% off. It's made by the same team that makes Anker devices, and they claim it sounds even better than the Dot. Even though it's made by a third party, it can still connect to everything the Dot can because it runs on Alexa.

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot for $70 (retails for $90) That's 22% off the normal price. Basically, the idea behind this deal is that you can pair your Fire TV – which is $40 on its own – to the Echo Dot, allowing you to change whatever streaming channel you're watching without having to grab the remote. The price of convenience is pretty sweet. (Remember when people thought other people were lazy for using the remote? My, how far we've come.)

(Image: © Ecobee) Ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor is $209 (retails for $250) For 16% off the normal price, you're getting a smart little thermostat that's a little more energy efficient than the competition. Not only that, it's got a fancy color touchscreen interface that's sure to spark some conversations. Yes, about a thermostat.

Amazon Echo Show - buy 2 and save $100 (normally $460) To get this deal, enter the code SHOW2PACK at checkout. The Amazon Echo Show is a handy device to have in places like the kitchen where you would like to have TV as a distraction but not as a focus. If you feel like you need more than one of these touchscreen versions of Alexa, this is certainly the time to go for it.

Ultimate Ears BLAST and MEGABLAST - Free $40 dock (dock retails for $40) The BLAST and MEGABLAST speakers are a little like the Echo Tap in that they're portable and support Alexa's hands-free controls, and the Megablast version in particular can get around 12 hours on a charge. With this deal, you don't have to buy that charger separately. Just go to any of the pages for a Blast or Megablast speaker and choose the option "with Charging Dock" and today, at least, there should be no difference in price.

Amazon Echo Plus with built-in Hub with Philips Hue Bulb is $150 (retails for $165) Basically, if you're looking to kickstart your "smart home," this deal lets you pick up the Echo Plus (which allows you to control smart lights, thermostats, and other things with Alexa) plus a single free light bulb from Philips. So yeah, you're basically getting a free light bulb. Gotta start somewhere, though, right?

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle for $300 (retails for $350) This handy little bundle lets you pick up Amazon's indoor security cam that helps you keep an eye on your kids through the Echo Show while you're busy cooking dinner. Or, at least that's the idea behind the photo Amazon provides. It's not even out yet, as the bundle officially launches on Wednesday, but a 15% discount is a nice way to get in on the action early.

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Echo Dot for $150 (retails for $200) If you want to use voice controls with your Amazon Fire HD tablet, this is a good setup for it. It's not the most obvious pairing out there, but it could be helpful if you want to have an Alexa-powered screen in your kitchen that's more powerful than what the Echo Show can provide. And all in all, a 14% discount isn't bad. That's basically a free Echo Dot.

More Amazon Black Friday deals are on the way

This is just the beginning of what's going to be a big month of savings at Amazon. We're already looking ahead to the best Amazon Black Friday deals, and will bring you all the ways you can save on tons of products from the world's largest online retail site as November rolls on into Cyber Monday!