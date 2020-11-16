Amazon Black Friday deals preview: 25% off 75-inch TVs, PS Plus and dozens of other devices

It’s no surprise: Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner, and Amazon is going to participate in a big way. The world’s largest online retailer just announced its Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals with a list of discounts a mile long.

We’ll post the full list of deals down below, but some of the biggest deals are the 25% discounts on TVs 75 inches and larger, the 50% discount on Amazon’s own devices, a 50% on Square Enix games and a 25% discount on PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

The deals all kick off on Friday, November 20 and run through November 27 (a.k.a. Black Friday). After that, you’ll still likely see some deals kicking around over the weekend, after which we’re expecting to see a few more new deals on Cyber Monday. So how can you stay apprised of the latest discounts? Well, you can either ask Alexa to help you keep tabs by saying “Alexa, what are my deals?” or bookmark our constantly-updated Amazon Black Friday deals page – which may sound self-serving, but requires less effort on your end, so everyone wins.

Here’s a sample of the tech deals coming later this month:

Amazon Devices

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off—just $169.99

Kindle is $30 off—just $59.99

The all-new Echo Dot is $21 off—just $28.99

The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off—just $38.99

The all-new Echo is $30 off—just $69.99

Get the all-new Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99

Fire HD 10 tablet is $70 off—just $79.99

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off—just $129.99

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off—just $59.99

The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off—just $223.00

The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off

Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off—just $17.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off—just $27.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off—just $29.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off—just $59.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off—just $49.99

Electronics

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds

Save up to 70% on Norton security software

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements

Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories

Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers

Toys and games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset

Save up to 40% on the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

Good deals available right now from Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand-new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's just a touch higher than the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is down to $29.99 this week. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Insignia 24-inch Smart 720p TV: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For the cheapest early Black Friday TV deal, check out this discount on an 720p Insignia TV that's half-off this week. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in, which allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and shows. View Deal

Insignia 55-inch Fire 4K TV: $429.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The all-new Insignia 55-inch Fire TV is seeing a $110 price cut this week in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 2020 model along with its DTX Studio Sound and support for all the latest apps for a great price.

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $569.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for something a bit bigger than a 49-inch TV, check out Sony's entry-level X750H TV that launched earlier this year. It doesn't have all the features of Sony's cutting-edge X900H or X950H, but at a third of the price, you're still getting a fantastic TV.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T – new for 2020 – is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.View Deal

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $3,499.99 $2,398 at Amazon

We loved the new-and-improved Sony X950H (2020) that came out earlier this year. Sporting significantly improved sound and Sony's Ultimate X1 Processor, this 4K TV is equipped to upscale content with the best of them making it a perfect 75-inch screen. It's available ahead of Black Friday for $1,100 off!

ASUS VivoBook 15: $699 $479 at Amazon

If you need a new laptop ASAP, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is a good bet. It doesn't have the most RAM or largest SSD of any laptop we've ever seen, but it does come stocked with an AMD Quad-Core R5-3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, so it's more than equipped to handle your typical workday tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $785 at Amazon

It's an older model now, sure, but this was one of Amazon's best offers during last year's Black Friday season and we're seeing it even cheaper now. You'll struggle to find an 8GB / 256GB configuration of the more recent Surface Pro 7 out there, so if you need big specs and you're not fussed about the latest gear, we'd point you here this week.

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $119.12 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones – they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $194. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Score a great deal on Madden NFL 21 this holiday season with this deal that sees $25 off the game's regular $59.99 price tag. Fans of the franchise will enjoy the new Rise to Fame and Super Star KO modes that pit you against the computer and players from around the world.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 (PS4): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The same deal also applies to the Xbox One version, but for owners of the PS4. Fans of the franchise will enjoy the new Rise to Fame and Super Star KO modes that pit you against the computer and players from around the world.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $169.99 $84.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, this Razer BlackWidow pad could be exactly what you're after. The BlackWidow Elite uses Razer's signature green keys that provide a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, and can be customized with Razer Chroma lighting.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

One of the world's most popular gaming mice, the Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse is the lightest Esports Gaming Mouse at 69g and includes a high-precision, 16K DPI sensor. The 8 programmable buttons allows you to make your own macros and the lighting can be customized to your liking.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $568.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $230 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799 at Amazon

If you're chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, check out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that has 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and, for this week, $200 off its regular price.View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $95 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

