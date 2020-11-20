Amazon Black Friday deals are live: Ring Doorbell, Fire TV, Kindle, and more

Amazon Black Friday deals are live just a week ahead of the official 2020 sale. Starting today, the retailer is kicking off the shopping season with massive discounts on its best-selling devices like the Ring Doorbell, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-reader. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the very best Amazon Black Friday deals that are available right now.

Amazon's early Black Friday deals are mostly focused on Ring devices, making it a perfect opportunity to score a security camera at a record low price. You can get the Ring Pro on sale for $169.99 (was $249.99) and the Ring Peephole Cam marked down to just $69.99 (was $129.99).



You'll also find Alexa-enabled bundled bargains like a free Echo Show 5 with the Ring Doorbell 3 for a combined savings of $139.99 and the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit with a free Echo Dot for $119.99 (was $239.98).



Amazo's early Black Friday sale isn't just about Ring Doorbells, you can also find the best-selling Kindle back down to its all-time low price of $59.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99.



Shop more of Amazon's early Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind these bargains are limited-time offers, and stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Amazon Black Friday deals:

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deal includes a $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

View Deal

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

View Deal

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Show for a total savings of $149. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device.

View Deal

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

View Deal

Shop more early offers in our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals and the top Walmart Black Friday sales.