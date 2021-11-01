All-electric Renault Megane E-Tech is the first to get LG's exciting new infotainment

LG and Renault are hoping to improve on in-car infotainment woes with a new In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system based on Google Android Automotive.

In-car technology has reached a point of full saturation, but it's not always a positive experience for vehicle owners.

Most new cars come with touchscreen infotainment systems and a variety of connectivity options, but proprietary interfaces and confusing designs can make for a frustrating drive.

EV charging connector types: what they are and how they compare

The fastest accelerating electric cars in the world

Apple Car: everything we know so far

LG developed the IVI system in partnership with Renault, and it is the first Android 10-based software to be certified by Google Automotive Services.

IVI brings several connected services and advanced functionality that includes Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play directly on-scree - without the need to link your smartphone to the car.

LG says that its Human Machine Interface (HMI) gives the system an intuitive and convenient user experience.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Renault / LG) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Renault / LG)

System to debut on Renault's fully electric car

The system is also the first to use LG's Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). SAFe allows the infotainment system and software behind it to operate independently from the rest of the vehicle's hardware.

That separation gives LG and the automaker more flexibility to update and enhance the systems via over-the air (OTA) updates, as well as the ability to remotely monitor vehicle charging status.

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will debut LG's new infotainment system when it arrives in 2022, with the fully-electric small crossover featuring a 60kWh battery and a 292-mile WLTP-estimated driving range.

Renault says the Megane E-Tech Electric will offer up to 220 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of 7.4 seconds.

The E-Tech merges its infotainment and gauge cluster systems into one combined unit with various vehicle functions and controls available with a tap of the driver's finger.

It's unclear when or if IVI will make its way into other automakers' vehicles, but LG is focused on growing its presence as an automotive supply and design entity.

Beyond infotainment software, LG has a joint powertrain-development venture with Magna International, and recently acquired ZKW Group, a lighting and headlight maker.