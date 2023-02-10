7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (February 10)

Audio player loading…

Romance appears to be the theme of this week’s streaming recommendations – which isn’t much of a surprise given that Valentine’s Day (*grimace*) is just around the corner.

Netflix’s popular psychological thriller series, You, returns for its fourth season, while Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher team up to star in the streamer’s schmaltzy new romcom Your Place or Mine. Prime Video subscribers can get in on the lovey-dovey action, too, with the Alison Brie-starring drama Somebody I Used to Know.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more over the next few days.

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Romcom veterans Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher join forces to lead the line of Netflix’s new date movie, Your Place or Mine.

The pair star as Debbie and Peter, respectively – two best friends (and one-time lovers) who swap houses for a week in the hope of spicing up their humdrum lives. Judging by the film’s trailer, it’s essentially a mash-up of When Harry Met Sally and The Holiday (the tagline is “Two lives. Two cities. One last chance.”).

Reviews for Your Place or Mine have been pretty scathing – “the ideal romcom for anyone averse to passion,” reads one verdict – but its combination of star power and feel-good nostalgia suggests the film isn’t a complete dud (just don’t expect to see it appearing on our list of the best Netflix movies any time soon).

Now available to stream on Netflix

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Community star Alison Brie headlines Prime Video’s latest take on the romcom genre, Somebody I Used to Know.

Directed by Brie’s real-life husband, Dave Franco, the movie follows Ally, a workaholic TV producer who returns home to rediscover her old self and reconnect with an ex. Things get complicated, though, when Ally learns that the ex in question is now engaged to another woman (classic plot twist!).

Kiersey Clemons, Jay Ellis, Haley Joel Osment and Julie Hagerty also star in Somebody I Used to Know, which critics have described as “a refreshingly different kind of romcom.”

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

You season 4 (Netflix)

Granted, this one isn't exactly a romcom, but the fourth season of Netflix’s hit stalker drama series, You, begins streaming this weekend.

Split into two parts, You season 4’s first batch of episodes find Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg living a new life as a literature professor – working under the pseudonym Jonathan Moore – in London. This time, though, Joe is the one being pursued by a mysterious stalker.

The first five episodes of You season 4 are available to stream now on Netflix, with the remaining five installments set to arrive on March 9.

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 (Prime Video)

Say what you want about controversial British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson, his country-set comedy series, Clarkson’s Farm, is one of the best Prime Video shows around.

The outspoken petrolhead returns for more agricultural action this weekend with Clarkson’s Farm season 2. Per Amazon’s own synopsis, new episodes will document “new animals and crops, Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant, and Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.”

In other words, expect more of the same feel-good farming faux pas from this eight-episode follow-up. Incidentally, Clarkson’s Farm has already been renewed for a third season on Prime Video.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

All That Breathes (HBO Max)

This week’s documentary pick is All That Breathes on HBO Max – one of the best-reviewed productions of 2022.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen, this Oscar-nominated film centers on two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, who dedicate their lives to caring for injured black kites in the bustling city of New Delhi.

All That Breathes has been described as “maybe the most beautifully realized documentary in recent memory,” which suggests it could be HBO’s answer to Disney’s The Rescue and Netflix’s Icarus. UK viewers can find the film streaming on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK.

The Last of Us episode 5 (HBO Max)

Yes, we're aware that HBO’s The Last of Us TV series has been streaming since January 15 – but we thought it was worth flagging that this week’s episode is arriving earlier than usual.

Given that the NFL Super Bowl is taking place on Sunday, February 12, HBO has decided to make The Last of Us episode 5 available to stream from Friday, February 10 at 9pm ET / 6 pm PT. UK viewers will be able to stream the episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 2am GMT on February 11 (i.e. Saturday morning).

The show’s latest entry finds Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) still on the run in Kansas City. At the end of episode 4, the pair were held up by young Sam (Keivonn Woodard), who is himself on the run from Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen.

Available to stream from Friday on HBO Max in the US, and from Saturday on Sky and NOW in the UK .

Super Bowl LVII (Sling TV, FuboTV)

(Image credit: NFL)

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the 57th edition of the annual NFL final kicks off this weekend.

Streaming services including Sling TV and FuboTV will play host to the duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the US, while UK viewers will be able to stream the game – which begins at 6:30PM ET / 3:30pm PT / 11:30pm GMT – via Sky, NOW and ITVX.

Here's how to watch the Super Bowl wherever you are in the world.

Available to stream on Sling TV and FuboTV from Sunday.