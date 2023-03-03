7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (March 3)

Audio player loading…

February wasn’t a particularly brilliant month for new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming services – in truth, we haven’t seen a real tentpole series release since The Last of Us back in January – but thankfully, the likes of Disney Plus and Prime Video have seen fit to kick off March with a bang.

Leading the charge this weekend is The Mandalorian season 3, which arrives on Disney Plus some two-and-a-half years after we last saw Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin take to the skies with Baby Yoda in tow (notwithstanding the pair’s turn in The Book of Boba Fett). Prime Video’s long-awaited music drama, Daisy Jones and the Six, also finally hits the screen after years spent in development.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows available to watch on streaming services this weekend.

The Mandalorian season 3 (Disney Plus)

Everyone’s favorite father-son-style duo returns to intergalactic action this weekend on Disney Plus.

Picking up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett , The Mandalorian season 3 finds Pedro Pascal’s titular space warrior embarking on a forgiveness-seeking journey to his birthplace, the mysterious planet of Mandalore. Grogu is along for the ride, too, and we expect to see the little green fella flexing even more force powers as the pair traverse new regions of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Mandalorian season 3’s first episode is available to stream now on Disney Plus, with the remaining seven entries set to arrive weekly every Wednesday. For more on what to expect from the show's return, read our in-depth interview with The Mandalorian 's new director-executive producer, Rick Famuyiwa .

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

There’s been a distinct lack of music-based TV drama in recent years, but Prime Video’s long-awaited new show, Daisy Jones and the Six, is here to change that.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this Almost Famous-esque series – which features a grand total of 24 original songs – traces the rise and fall of a fictional, Fleetwood Mac-style 1970s rock band over multiple decades. Riley Keough stars in the title role alongside Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Timothy Olyphant, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon and Josh Whitehouse.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six are available to stream now on Prime Video, with the remaining seven installments arriving in various batches through March 24.

Finding Michael (Disney Plus)

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews swaps reality TV for documentary drama with Finding Michael on Disney Plus.

In 1999, Matthews’ brother, Michael, became the youngest Briton to summit Mount Everest – but then he disappeared without a trace. This feature-length production charts Matthews’ risk-laden mission to recover Michael’s body.

Critics have described Finding Michael as “haunting” and “incredibly moving,” suggesting it could rank alongside Nat Geo’s The Rescue as one of the best Disney Plus documentaries released on the streamer so far.

Wreck (Hulu)

Having first aired on BBC Three in the UK back in October 2022, slasher comedy Wreck makes its way onto Hulu in the US this weekend.

Starring Oscar Kennedy, this six-episode drama series follows Jamie, a teenager who takes a job aboard a cruise ship as a pretense to investigate his sister's mysterious disappearance. Things go awry, however, when a killer in a yellow duck mask starts picking off guests one by one (because why not?).

Reviews for Wreck were decidedly mixed when the show debuted in the UK last year, but slasher-horror fans should find plenty of bloody action to enjoy here.

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

The first of this week’s Netflix picks is A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou.

Produced by the BBC, this feature-length sketch comedy finds Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou digging deeper into the various stages of human life – from birth to death to… Love Island?

Sure, that all sounds a little weird on paper, but The Guardian (opens in new tab)’s praise-laden review of the show – “comedy doesn’t get more punishingly funny or magnificent than this" – suggests A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou could be one of the best comedy specials on Netflix.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Sticking with comedy, Chris Rock’s second Netflix special since “The Slap”, Selective Outrage, is available to stream from Saturday.

In fact, Selective Outrage will mark the first-ever Netflix stand-up comedy show to be streamed live, with a special pre-show (hosted by Ronny Chieng) set to begin at 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT / 2:20am GMT on Sunday.

Naturally, critics haven’t had a chance to deliver a verdict on Rock’s latest material just yet, so you’ll have to tune in with the rest of the world to hear the comedian's latest musings.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Disney Plus)

Despite wildly mixed reviews for its overall quality as a movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r earned near-unanimous praise for its excellent score on release last November. Now, Disney has released a three-episode series dedicated to just that.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever reveals how The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson collaborated with musicians, artists and the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, to craft the award-winning music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The special’s first episode is available to stream now on Disney Plus, with the remaining two entries set to arrive weekly every Tuesday through March 14.

