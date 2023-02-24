7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (February 24)

Audio player loading…

The final weekend of February 2023 is upon us – and there's a veritable bounty of new movies and TV shows to subsequently check out.

As is customary around these parts, we've rounded up seven of the most intriguing and (potentially) entertaining series and films for the weekend. Unsurprisingly, Netflix dominates this week's list, but there are entries from Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus, too. There's even one from Peacock – we know, we surprised ourselves with that one.

Here, then, are the TV shows and movies you have to stream over the next few days.

Outer Banks season 3 (Netflix)

Outer Banks is one of those Netflix shows that just grabbed viewers' attentions when it debuted in April 2020 – and it's refused to let go ever since. Fans of the teen mystery drama series will be delighted to hear, then, that it's back for its long-awaited third season.

This time, the Pogues find themselves cut adrift from the titular coastal town, washing up on a new island where different treasures are waiting to be found. With various foes still on their trail, though, and tensions fraying among the group, Outer Banks season 3 promises to deliver more thrilling spectacles and drama-laced moments for its millions-strong fanbase. Don't be surprised to see it sneak onto our best Netflix shows list very soon.

Now available to stream in full worldwide on Netflix.

The Consultant (Prime Video)

Office-based thrillers and dark comedies are becoming an increasingly fascinating fixture of the streaming landscape, with the likes of Severance and Mythic Quest enthralling viewers in recent times.

Prime Video's The Consultant looks to add its name to that list. The twisted workplace comedy-thriller stars Christoph Waltz as Mr. Patoff, a mysterious and eccentric consultant (surprise surprise) seemingly come to the rescue of CompWare, an app-based company, when a merger with another organization falls through. It isn't long before Patoff stamps his authority on CompWare's employees, who find themselves forced to carry out new demands that challenge them personally and professionally. One to add to our best Prime Video shows guide? You bet.

Now available to stream in full worldwide on Prime Video.

Bel-Air season 2 (Peacock)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's drama-fuelled 21st century reboot is back for its second season on Peacock this weekend.

Following the dramatic conclusion of its first season, Bel-Air's next installment finds Will attempting to navigate all aspects of his life, all the while being challenged when new characters enter the picture and start trying to influence the young man he needs to be. Interestingly, Tatyana Ali – who portrayed Ashley in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – is set to make recurring guest appearances in Bel-Air season 2. Fans of the original might want to check this one out to see how she factors into the equation.

Bel-Air season 2's first three episodes are available to stream now on Peacock in the US, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. UK viewers can watch the series via Sky and Now TV.

Die Hart (Prime Video)

After the success Nicolas Cage had with meta-comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, it's Kevin Hart's turn to play a fictionalized version of himself in a movie.

That's the basic premise of Die Hart, which sees Hart portray himself as he attempts a career pivot from comedy wingman to the world's greatest action star. John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Renno are among the film's supporting cast.

If Die Hart's title rings a bell, it's because it was originally a 10-episode Quibi TV show. With the demise of that streaming service, Amazon has repurposed Die Hart for its Prime Video audience, turning the TV show into a feature-length film. We're not sure why either, but we'll be adding Die Hart to our new Prime Video movies list shortly. Don't expect it to squeeze its way into our best Prime Video movies article, though.

Now available to watch worldwide on Prime Video.

Liaison (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus is finally being recognized as a big player on the streaming stage. And, like its contemporaries, it's translating that success by branching out and greenlighting more foreign language productions.

The latest of those projects is Liaison, a six-episode French-English original series starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel among other notable names. It's described as a high-stakes, contemporary spy thriller that explores "how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love".

Could it make it onto our best Apple TV Plus shows? It's certainly possible, but we'll have to see what all six episodes are like first before we can pass judgment.

Liaison's first episode is available now on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes debuting on the streamer every Friday.

Fleishman is in Trouble (Disney Plus)

After making its debut on Hulu in the US last November, Fleishman is in Trouble has finally come to Disney Plus in international territories.

The drama miniseries stars Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman, a 41-year-old recent divorcee who has found dating success among the world's many, well, dating apps. However, when his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) goes missing, Toby is left with his children Hannah and Solly, potentially scuppering his chances of sexual freedom and a promotion at work.

Fleishman is in Trouble was positively received upon its initial release in late 2022, so audiences based outside of the US should find plenty to enjoy about this one. Look out for it on our best Disney Plus shows list soon.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK and overseas, as well as on Hulu in the US.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

It wouldn't be a weekly TechRadar streaming list without a new Netflix movie to watch, would it?

This week's entry is We Have a Ghost, a family comedy-horror based on a Geoff Manaugh short story called Ernest. When Kevin (Marvel star Anthony Mackie) and his family discover their new home is haunted by a ghost named Ernest (Stranger Things' David Harbour), they set up a YouTube channel and turn themselves and Ernest into overnight stars. However, when Kevin and Ernest start to unearth the truth behind the latter's death, they find themselves pursued by the CIA. Yeah, we have no idea why, either.

A potential entry in our best Netflix movies list, for sure, so we're hoping it won't fall foul of other Netflix original films that haven't resonated with audiences.

Available to watch now worldwide on Netflix.