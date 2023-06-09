7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (June 9)

If you aren't heading out to catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters this weekend, the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Max have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus, a new psychological thriller series led by Marvel movie star Tom Holland. Elsewhere, new Kaley Cuoco drama Based on a True Story lands on Peacock, while the perennial It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its sixteenth (sixteenth!) season on Hulu.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows to watch this June weekend.

The Crowded Room (Apple TV Plus)

Tom Holland swaps the glamor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the pressure of the interrogation room in Apple TV Plus’ new detective drama The Crowded Room.

Loosely inspired by Daniel Keyes' 1981 non-fiction book The Minds of Billy Milligan, this 10-episode series – which comes from A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman – follows the questioning of a seemingly harmless young man (Holland) who is arrested for a shocking crime in 1979 Manhattan.

Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Jason Isaacs also star in The Crowded Room, which critics have criticized for its pacing but praised for its ultimate pay-off. Might this be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows of 2023? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco joins forces with The Boys producer Craig Rosenberg this weekend in Based on a True Story on Peacock.

Based on – you guessed it! – a true story, this darkly comedic thriller follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber as they attempt to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime after a grisly LA murder. Chris Messina, Tom Bateman and Stranger Things alumnus Natalia Dyer also star.

Review verdicts for Based on a True Story have ranged from “wickedly twisting” to “forgettable”, so we’d suggest giving the show a try for yourself if you’re into murder mystery satires.

Flamin' Hot (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Premiering simultaneously on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus worldwide this weekend is Flamin' Hot, directed by veteran TV actress and producer (of John Wick, among others) Eva Longoria.

This true-snack drama tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a janitor at a Frito-Lay factory who dreams up a wild new snack concept: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. But is 1990s America ready for spicy chips? If you walk into a convenience store right now, you’ll know the answer.

Critics have called Flamin' Hot “a charming and funny rags-to-riches story,” though it’s worth noting that the accuracy of Montañez’s tale has been hotly (sorry) disputed.

The Lake season 2 (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s under-the-radar comedy series The Lake returns for a second outing on the streamer this weekend.

Once again led by 10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles, this follow-up season picks up directly after the events of the show’s season 1 finale, which saw (spoilers!) the family boathouse catch fire, Justin and Riley come to blows and Maisy-May’s mother return to town.

All eight episodes of The Lake season 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 (Hulu)

The record-setting sixteenth season of mega-popular sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is now available to stream on Hulu in the US.

The usual crew of Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito all feature in the show’s new episodes, which will also play host to high-profile guest stars including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

New episodes of It's Always Sunny season 16 will debut on Hulu weekly every Thursday, though we don’t yet know when the series will become available to stream in the UK. Historically, the show has premiered on Netflix UK only a few weeks after debuting in the US, but Disney Plus may have secured the rights to premiere season 16 overseas this time around.

Burden of Proof (Max)

The first of this week’s two documentary picks is Burden of Proof on Max.

This four-part true-crime series– which is now streaming in its entirety – chronicles Stephen Mandos’ decades-long search to find out what happened to his sister after she went missing as a 15-year-old teenager in 1987. As HBO notes, “Stephen’s investigation into the case threatens to destroy his family as he becomes strongly convinced that his parents are both implicated in the crime.” Talk about plot twist!

Arnold (Netflix)

If last month’s FUBAR series left you with a taste for more Arnie content, then look no further than Arnold on Netflix.

This three-part documentary series takes a microscope to the life and legacy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, charting the Hollywood icon’s journey from rural Austria to bodybuilding star to action hero to political player. Combining never-before-seen footage with commentary from Arnie himself, Arnold lays bare the turbulence of the actor’s family life and celebrates his myriad successes.

