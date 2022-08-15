5 movies on real-life national heroes to watch on India's Independence Day

Audio player loading…

Patriotism is rife in the air. It is inevitable as India celebrates its 75 Independence year. While feeling for the nation is the dominant feeling, we ring in the I-day with a list of five movies on real-life stalwarts, who we think are important to the idea of India.

When we decided on the theme, we understood that it was nothing new as an idea. But to make our choices more pointed, we picked movies across four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Further, we also chose movies on people who came from diverse background and still made a difference. They remain national heroes (and heroines) and the films on them continue to be inspirational. Movies of this type tend to be 'messagey', but we also avoided movies that was in-your-face with their 'preachiness'.

Our list comprises: Shershaah (a hero in the battle field), Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (a local king who fought the British), Neerja (an airhostess who gave up her life to thwart a hijack attempt on a flight), Major (a commando who martyred himself to keep the terrorists at bay) and Bharathi (an valorous poet and thinker who rallied the country against the Britishers through his prose and poetry).

Shershaah (2021) - Hindi

This is the storied tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who is a national hero for his selfless sacrifice of himself in the Kargil War --- a battle in which Indian forces, with pluck and poise, bested the Pakistani forces.

Batra’s battalion, the 13 JAK Rif,les played a significant role in the capture of Point 5140.It was during the briefing for the capture of Point 5140 that Batra used the phrase ‘Yeh Dil Mange More’ – taken from a popular Pepsi ad campaign – as his success signal. Batra was severely injured during the attack, but he killed three enemy combatants and a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered. India didn’t suffer a single loss of life during the capture of Point 5140.

Sidharth Malhotra played the dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal. Shershaah remains one of the top-watched Indian movies on OTT.

Shershaah is on Amazon Prime Video

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009) - Malayalam

The Indian war of Independence has many chapters of brave local kings who took on the might of the British raj with conviction. As you all know, it was an unequal fight. But these kings and chieftains punched above their collective weights and kept the rival forces at bay.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja was one king who fought against the East India Company in the 18th century. The film of the same name had the redoubtable Mammootty playing the lead role with tremendous zeal. The film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Best Background Score, Best Audiography and Special Mention (for Padmapriya). It remains one of the most successful Malayalam movies ever.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja is on Disney Plus Hotstar

Neerja (2016) - Hindi

This is based on the actual story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant on Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi in 1986. The plane was subject to a hijack attack by the members of a Libyan terror group. But were not for the self-less valour shown by the head purser of the fligh Neerja Bhanot, it would have been disastrous for all the 379 passengers on board. Thanks to her adroit and self-less handling of the situation, 359 of them survived. But alas, Neerja wasn't one among them.

The film Neerja was superbly crafted, and it won two awards at the 64th National Film Awards including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention for Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Neerja.

Neerja is on Disney Plus Hotstar

Major (2022) - Telugu

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a heinous attempt from Pakistan-based terrorists in 2008. As much of the attacks played out on live television, a shocked and stunned nation watched Pakistani terrorists run amok. The situation was salvaged and eventually peace was restored thanks to the self-less valour shown by a plethora of commandos. Sandeep Unnikrishnan was part of the Special Action Group of the National Security Guards.

The film Major stars Adivi Sesh, who has also handled the story and screenplay. It is one of the top-grossers in Telugu in 2022.

Major is on Netflix

Bharathi (2000) - Tamil

Subramania Bharathiyar, or Bharathi as he is known as, could arguably be the greatest Tamil ever. The writer, poet, journalist, Indian independence activist, social reformer and polyglot was a troubadour of thousand thoughts. His pen was potent enough to rouse thousands and thousands into action against the imperialistic forces. The man of many parts, despite his impoverished circumstances, was always rich in imagination and inspiration.

the biographical film on him, Bharathi, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for the year 2000. It also got Sayaji Shinde the best actor award. The music and songs, by Ilaiyaraaja, was sensationally beautiful.

Bharathi is on YouTube