4K TV deals at Walmart: price cuts on Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day this year, you still have time to snag some killer deals. Walmart's competing 'The Big Save' sale has been extended another day with massive savings sitewide. You can find Black Friday like prices on headphones, appliances, laptops, and most importantly on 4K TVs.



The best Walmart TV deal we've seen is the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $319.99. That's a $158 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size TV with premium features. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can stream from Hulu, Netflix, and more using your voice. The 55-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and full-array LED backlighting, which results in a high-quality life-like picture.



Like we mentioned above, this is a crazy-good price for a 55-inch 4K smart TV and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. Walmart's summer sale ends today, so you should snag this rare deal while you can.

Walmart's best cheap TV deals:

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

View Deal

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku Smart TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 49-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

View Deal

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The D-Series TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution that results in stunning colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

A great price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities, the LG 55-inch 4K is on sale for just $349.99. The 55-inch TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia X800E 4K Ultra HD TV $898 $439 at Walmart

You can save over 50% off on the Sony 49-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $799.99 $549.99 at Walmart

Save $250 on the LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

