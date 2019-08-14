4K TV deal: save $200 on the Vizio 65-inch TV and receive a $150 gift card at Dell

If you're looking for a bargain on a large screen TV, then look no further than this fantastic deal from Dell. For a limited time, you can get Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $549.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV. Dell has also sweetened the Dell by including a free $150 Dell Promo eGift card with your purchase of the TV.



The Vizio big screen TV is packed with premium features and allows you to watch movies and TV shows in brilliant 4K UHD resolution. You can launch your favorite apps directly from the home screen thanks to SmartCast OS, which also allows you to use the app to browse and control your favorite content from your phone. The Vizio E-Series TV has Google Chromecast built-in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to launch movies, turn the channel, and control other smart home devices using your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Vizio 65-inch TV, and you're receiving a free $150 gift card to use at Dell's online store. This offer ends on August 16, so you should snag this rare deal before it's gone.

Vizio E65-F0 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $749.99 $549.99 at Dell

Dell is offering a $200 discount on the Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV and including a free $150 Dell Promo eGift Card. The UHD TV features SmartCast OS, which allows for voice control from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

