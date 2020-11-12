10 best early Best Buy Black Friday deals: 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

Best Buy is kicking off the November shopping season with early Black Friday deals that are available starting today. The retailer just launched its 'Coolest Deals' sale, which includes incredible discounts on everything from 4K TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the 10 best early Black Friday deals from the Best Buy sale.

Our top picks include this massive 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $399.99 (was $649.99) , a $150 price cut on the Lenovo IdeaPad, and the best-selling Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to $70 (was $99).



Best Buy is also discounting best-selling appliances like the Insignia Digital Multi Cooker on sale for $49.99 (was $119.99) and the Dyson Animal Pro vacuum discounted down to $399.99( was $549.99).



See more of our top bargains from Best Buy's 'Coolest Deals' sale below and keep in mind these Best Buy Black Friday deals end on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $70 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Best Buy. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a 70-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Hisense smart TV on sale for just $399.99. The H65 Series delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV also includes a handy voice remote.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones: $199.99 $88 at Best Buy

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-canceling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this top early Black Friday deal from Best Buy.

Insignia 8qt Digital Multi-Cooker: $119.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, you can get the Insignia digital multi-cooker on sale for $49.99 at Best Buy. The eight-quart multi-cooker features 12 one-touch preset programs so you can whip up meals in a flash for the whole family.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand. Not only that, but there's a stunning 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - excellent value for this price.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

This 50-inch TV from TCL is on sale for just $229.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer: $109.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The Best Buy early Black Friday sale has a massive $50 price cut on the Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer . This six-quart stainless steel air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean-up.

Hover-1 Superfly Electric Self-Balancing Scooter: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

A fun gift idea, you can score a massive $80 price cut on this Hover-1 self-balancing scooter. The electric scooter is loaded with a whopping 400W of electric motor power and can hit speeds of up to 7mph.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can score a massive $150 price cut on the best-selling Dyson V10. Designed for pet owners, the powerful cordless vacuum can quickly and easily transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Plus it's Dyson, so it looks great too.

Samsung HW-Q850T speaker system: $999 $699 at Best Buy

This 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system from Samsung packs in a whopping 440W audio output, with the separates needed to get sound hitting you from all angles. With a $300 discount, it's a highly tempting price too.View Deal

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

