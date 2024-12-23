Live
Boxing Day 2024 in Australia: the best early deals you can shop right now
Grab a Christmas Eve bargain on smartphones, tablets, audio gear, TVs, cameras, laptops, appliances and much more
Boxing Day is now just days away and whether you’re hunting for a last-minute gift or planning ahead, there are already some great deals available.
Many retailers have launched early Boxing Day sales and major discounts are in full swing now it's Christmas Eve. If you are buying (late) presents over the next few days, be mindful of delivery times if shopping online – next-day delivery isn’t always guaranteed at this time of year, even with Amazon.
Boxing Day is also ideal for picking up back-to-school tech or upgrading your gadgets for 2025. If you know what you or your child needs – now’s the time to grab it cheap.
As usual, we’re tracking all the best bargains as they roll in. Check out our top picks below, featuring many discounts that are as good as – or better than – Black Friday.
I've been writing about tech for almost two decades and love nothing more than finding a bargain. When I'm not getting hands-on for a review, I can usually be found poring over the endless spreadsheets I use to track product prices and uncover the best deals.
2024 Boxing Day sales: retailer links
- Amazon: deals on smart home tech, phones, headphones and more
- Bose: discounts on refurbished headphones and speakers
- Breville: take an extra 10% off with our exclusive code BREVFUTURE10
- Dell: save 20% off XPS and Alienware machines with code XPSAWAU20
- Dyson: savings on the best cordless vacuums cleaners
- eBay: score bigger discounts as an eBay Plus member
- HP: solid savings on Pavilion, Envy and Omen laptops
- JB Hi-Fi: typically stacks of discounts on laptops, phones, TVs and more
- Lenovo: great deals on select Lenovo laptops and 2-in-1s
- Lovehoney: up to 70% off selected items
- Samsung: offers on phones, tablets, monitors and appliances
- The Good Guys: discounts on whitegoods, laptops, phones and more
Our favourites under AU$100
Save AU$4.50
The B6 is the top rated budget option in our best power banks buyers guide and outperforms much more expensive models. Ignore the listed RRP – AU$29.99 is the normal price, and while this isn't the cheapest we have seen, AU$25.49 is a decent discount.
Need a larger capacity? The INIU B5 has a 20,000 mAh capacity and is currently 33% off – on sale for AU$39.99.
Save AU$31.49
Hate carrying cables? This handy little accessory doesn't need them, as it's able to deliver a charge to your iPhone (12 or later) using the magnetic MagSafe tech on the back. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket.
Save AU$25.95
This Xbox controller almost always gets a discount during major sales, but different colours tend to be priced differently. This time around, white colour option is the cheapest, although it's not quite the lowest price we've seen – that was AU$52.50 for the red controller back in May. It could still be a good time to pick up an extra gamepad or two for a reasonable price.
Save AU$75
Offering active noise cancellation below AU$75 is no small feat, but the Moto Buds manage it. With 51% slashed off the price, these buds are an attractive buy.
Save AU$85.03
The Philips Hue Play Gradient is a fun way to add some colour to the behind of your TV or monitor setup. You don't need a hub unit; just pair it with the app and you're good to go.
Save AU$11
Need to connect two devices to the one HDMI port? Or split the one HDMI output to two different displays? The UGREEN HDMI switch has you covered, and is currently 46% off. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.
Need higher resolution or refresh rate? UGREEN also has a 8K version (which is 20% off) that can do 4K at 120Hz, or 1080P up to 240Hz.
Save AU$35.21
Our 1More Sonoflow review praised the comfort of the headphones, as well as the excellent active noise cancelling and up to 70 hours of battery life. This deal is very slightly better than during Black Friday, and while not the very lowest price we have seen, it's still an excellent discount.
Save AU$18
This compact mid-sized power bank is a great option for fast charging your phone on longer trips where a smaller capacity power bank won't cut it. The T2055 is one of our top-rated options in our best power bank buyers guide, and is a great deal for AU$31.99. For a limited time, get an extra AU$5 off via coupon button.
Save AU$15
37% off this fantastic little GAN charger from Anker is hard to pass up. It's available in black or white, is extremely compact and can fast charge your phone, or deliver up to 30W to a laptop from the USB-C port.
Save AU$28.01
Grab a bargain charger, with the 41% off the Anker 735 (A2667). It has a 65W output for fast phone or laptop charging, as well as dual USB-C and a USB-A port.
Headphones and speakers
Save AU$51
It's not the cheapest we've seen the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds, but it's still an attractive discount worth considering if you're an iPhone user. Brilliant noise cancellation and transparency modes, along with epic sound quality make the AirPods Pro essential for an Apple lover.
Save AU$107
Samsung's newly released premium earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3, aren't the most powerful in-ear headphones that the brand offers (that would be the Buds 3 Pros) but they're still very much worth considering, especially for their strong noise cancellation, long battery life and live translation smarts when paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Or grab them in white for AU$189.
Save up to AU$20
Bluetooth speakers don't come as portable as the JBL Clip 5. It has a built-in carabiner clip that can latch onto virtually anything you wish, and despite its small size, it's capable of putting on a loud, lively sound. Extra features include an IP67 waterproof rating and an adjustable EQ.
Save AU$54.95
A brilliant portable speaker with room-filling sound, the JBL Charge 5 boasts great audio balance and impressive battery life, so much so that it earned a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our review. There may be no aux port, and there's some distortion at high volume, but it's one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and has a spot on our list of the best portable speakers. Currently sold out in all colours aside from red.
Save AU$120
This AU$120 discount brings B&W's excellent, premium over-ears in-line with other big-hitters from Sony, Sennheiser and Bose, making them seriously worthy of your attention. They unearth exceptional amounts of detail, deliver excellent low-end bass and they're unbelievably comfortable to boot. Plus, we reckon the Forest Green colour (pictured) makes them some of the best looking cans, ever.
Save AU$115
While not the lowest price we've seen on what are still arguably Sony's best over-hear headphones (the newer XM5s are a minor update to our ears, and arguably not worth the extra dosh), Amazon's discounting both white and black colour options by 26%, which brings them back to their Black Friday of AU$324. They deliver superb sound, have outstanding ANC and the batteries last for up to 30 hours. Well worth the asking price.
Save AU$94
It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but any saving on Sony's excellent XM5 over-ear headphones is always welcome. They deliver the best all-round performance of any premium pair available right now, ticking all the major boxes of sound, noise cancellation and comfort.
Save AU$223.05
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. Note that this 34% discount is available on all colorways, but some have already sold out.
Gaming
Save AU$250
Back to the price it was through most of October (and all through Black Friday), the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price on Boxing Day itself, so maybe it's worth gifting to yourself for Christmas.
Save AU$45.95
A true return to form for the COD franchise, Black Ops 6 delivers a scintillating and visually impressive campaign mode, an engaging multiplayer mode with new movement mechanics and of course, Zombie mode. It's easily one of the best entries in the franchise in years.
Save AU$55.95
The latest release of the Shin Megami Tensei V series brings a new "vengeance" storyline that's a heck of a lot better than the standard game. It also adds some quality-of-life improvements that make this a brilliant JRPG, brought to you by the makers of the Persona series.
Save AU$100
This is an excellent gaming keyboard from Asus that delivers excellent switch feel, effective sound dampening, and an elegantly compact form factor despite being a full-size keyboard. The deal price here matches a previous low we've seen.
Save AU$100.95
If you're a Mac user who wants a Mac-optimised keyboard but not the Magic Keyboard that Apple offers, the Logitech MX Keys Advanced keyboard is an excellent choice. The keys are illuminated and mechanical, and wireless with a battery life of up to 10 days (or five months without backlighting). It has a Mac layout, so if you're a Windows user, you might miss the Windows key.
Save AU$378
Our friends over at PC Gamer gave this Alienware monitor a glorious 92 / 100 review. The monitor used Samsung's new QD-OLED tech to give a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate (supporting AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync) and a 0.03ms response time. It's going for a terrific price that blows its Black Friday discount out of the water.
Save AU$267
A cheap ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution? Sign me up. The LG 34GP63A is already sold at an attractive low price, so this additional discount is even harder to pass up.
Amazon products
Save AU$20
This latest release of Amazon entry-level Kindle only came out last month, and while we think it's got great performance, it's a little hard to recommend at full price. This small 10% discount goes some way to rectifying that, and if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, this makes for a great festive option, particularly in the new Matcha Green colour... though it's also discounted in the usual Black.
Save AU$50
The best-value Kindle in our opinion, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is speedier in use than the model it replaces, which makes a huge difference if you read a lot. The screen is a bit brighter too, which is a great addition. If you're happy to still read in black and white when there's colour ereaders on the market, this is the best option.
Save AU$40
The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. At 40% off, you get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
Also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$70
This is the latest releases of Amazon's smallest smart display, giving you not just all the Alexa smarts you can get, but also adding a 5.5-inch touchscreen that allows you to glance at weather updates, check calendar entries, control connected devices and make video calls. You can even stream some video on it and follow step-by-step recipes.
Save AU$50
Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, it's now less than half price. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.
Phones, smartwatches and accessories
Save AU$202
Samsung's budget handsets are excellent, and the Galaxy A55 is such a nice smartphone that it sits well beside Samsung's most premium handsets. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for the handset (we've previously seen it as low as AU$447) but AU$200 off one of 2024's best phones can't be ignored.
Save AU$202
One of the few Android phones that offers Qi 2 wireless charging, the HMD Skyline is a sub-AU$1,000 smartphone to consider instead of a Pixel or Samsung Galaxy A series device. It's also much more repairable, with a back cover that can be simply popped off.
Save AU$130
One of Samsung's best cheap 11-inch tablets is now available for under AU$250. If you don't need a heck of a lot of storage, grab this bargain tablet, whether you're looking for a movie streamer, web browser or a reasonable multi-tasking companion.
Save AU$502
Samsung's flagship smartphone has seen constant discounts over the past couple of sales events, with the price often dropped to this point. The rectangular handset boasts our favourite cameras on any smartphone, and its performance is simply unmatched by its rivals. It's a brilliant phone for a power user, but you may also wish to wait until January, as a new model may be released. The Titanium Grey model is also discounted to AU$1,699.
Save AU$201
The cheapest smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S24 family has received another discount in time for Christmas and Boxing Day. It's the cheapest we've ever seen the S24 FE sold for (apart from some attractive launch deals through telcos), and it might be worth considering as an entry-point device to Samsung's premium smartphones. Available in Graphite, Mint and Blue.
Save AU$153.05
If you've been looking for a smartwatch with sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and ECG capabilities, but doesn't just look like a digital screen on your wrist, you should consider the Withings Scanwatch. It's one of the best analog-digital hybrid smartwatches on the market, and we quite liked it in our review – though NFC, on-board GPS and onboard apps and media controls would have been nice. Even better, this price is an equal all-time-low.
Save AU$400.72
If you want the best fitness features on a bright, AMOLED display, the Garmin Epix 2 is the watch for you. Its features are suitable for both the most adept and