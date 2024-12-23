Boxing Day 2024 in Australia: the best early deals you can shop right now

Boxing Day is now just days away and whether you’re hunting for a last-minute gift or planning ahead, there are already some great deals available.

Many retailers have launched early Boxing Day sales and major discounts are in full swing now it's Christmas Eve. If you are buying (late) presents over the next few days, be mindful of delivery times if shopping online – next-day delivery isn’t always guaranteed at this time of year, even with Amazon.

Boxing Day is also ideal for picking up back-to-school tech or upgrading your gadgets for 2025. If you know what you or your child needs – now’s the time to grab it cheap.

As usual, we’re tracking all the best bargains as they roll in. Check out our top picks below, featuring many discounts that are as good as – or better than – Black Friday.

Our favourites under AU$100

Anker 321 MagGo wireless power bank: was AU$63.99 now AU$32.50 at Amazon Save AU$31.49 Hate carrying cables? This handy little accessory doesn't need them, as it's able to deliver a charge to your iPhone (12 or later) using the magnetic MagSafe tech on the back. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket.

Xbox Series X|S controller (white): was AU$89.95 now AU$64 at Amazon Save AU$25.95



This Xbox controller almost always gets a discount during major sales, but different colours tend to be priced differently. This time around, white colour option is the cheapest, although it's not quite the lowest price we've seen – that was AU$52.50 for the red controller back in May. It could still be a good time to pick up an extra gamepad or two for a reasonable price.

Philips Hue Play Gradient PC Lightstrip: was AU$180.03 now AU$95 at Amazon Save AU$85.03 The Philips Hue Play Gradient is a fun way to add some colour to the behind of your TV or monitor setup. You don't need a hub unit; just pair it with the app and you're good to go.

Headphones and speakers

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation w/ USB-C): was AU$399 now AU$348 at Amazon Save AU$51 It's not the cheapest we've seen the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds, but it's still an attractive discount worth considering if you're an iPhone user. Brilliant noise cancellation and transparency modes, along with epic sound quality make the AirPods Pro essential for an Apple lover.

JBL Clip 5: was AU$89.95 now AU$69.95 at Amazon Save up to AU$20 Bluetooth speakers don't come as portable as the JBL Clip 5. It has a built-in carabiner clip that can latch onto virtually anything you wish, and despite its small size, it's capable of putting on a loud, lively sound. Extra features include an IP67 waterproof rating and an adjustable EQ.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was AU$599 now AU$479 at Amazon Save AU$120

This AU$120 discount brings B&W's excellent, premium over-ears in-line with other big-hitters from Sony, Sennheiser and Bose, making them seriously worthy of your attention. They unearth exceptional amounts of detail, deliver excellent low-end bass and they're unbelievably comfortable to boot. Plus, we reckon the Forest Green colour (pictured) makes them some of the best looking cans, ever.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$439 now AU$324 at Amazon Save AU$115 While not the lowest price we've seen on what are still arguably Sony's best over-hear headphones (the newer XM5s are a minor update to our ears, and arguably not worth the extra dosh), Amazon's discounting both white and black colour options by 26%, which brings them back to their Black Friday of AU$324. They deliver superb sound, have outstanding ANC and the batteries last for up to 30 hours. Well worth the asking price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was AU$549 now AU$455 at Amazon Save AU$94 It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but any saving on Sony's excellent XM5 over-ear headphones is always welcome. They deliver the best all-round performance of any premium pair available right now, ticking all the major boxes of sound, noise cancellation and comfort.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Diamond): was AU$649 now AU$425.95 at Amazon Save AU$223.05 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. Note that this 34% discount is available on all colorways, but some have already sold out.

Gaming

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU$1,049.99 now AU$799.99 at Amazon Save AU$250 Back to the price it was through most of October (and all through Black Friday), the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price on Boxing Day itself, so maybe it's worth gifting to yourself for Christmas.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5): was AU$109.95 now AU$64 at Amazon Save AU$45.95 A true return to form for the COD franchise, Black Ops 6 delivers a scintillating and visually impressive campaign mode, an engaging multiplayer mode with new movement mechanics and of course, Zombie mode. It's easily one of the best entries in the franchise in years.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Xbox): was AU$99.95 now AU$44 at Amazon Save AU$55.95 The latest release of the Shin Megami Tensei V series brings a new "vengeance" storyline that's a heck of a lot better than the standard game. It also adds some quality-of-life improvements that make this a brilliant JRPG, brought to you by the makers of the Persona series.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard: was AU$229.95 now AU$129 at Amazon Save AU$100.95 If you're a Mac user who wants a Mac-optimised keyboard but not the Magic Keyboard that Apple offers, the Logitech MX Keys Advanced keyboard is an excellent choice. The keys are illuminated and mechanical, and wireless with a battery life of up to 10 days (or five months without backlighting). It has a Mac layout, so if you're a Windows user, you might miss the Windows key.

LG 34GP63A Ultragear Monitor: was AU$697 now AU$430 at Amazon Save AU$267 A cheap ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution? Sign me up. The LG 34GP63A is already sold at an attractive low price, so this additional discount is even harder to pass up.

Amazon products

Amazon Kindle (2024): was AU$199 now AU$179 at Amazon Save AU$20 This latest release of Amazon entry-level Kindle only came out last month, and while we think it's got great performance, it's a little hard to recommend at full price. This small 10% discount goes some way to rectifying that, and if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, this makes for a great festive option, particularly in the new Matcha Green colour... though it's also discounted in the usual Black.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$329 now AU$279 at Amazon Save AU$50 The best-value Kindle in our opinion, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is speedier in use than the model it replaces, which makes a huge difference if you read a lot. The screen is a bit brighter too, which is a great addition. If you're happy to still read in black and white when there's colour ereaders on the market, this is the best option.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen; 2024): was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70

This is the latest releases of Amazon's smallest smart display, giving you not just all the Alexa smarts you can get, but also adding a 5.5-inch touchscreen that allows you to glance at weather updates, check calendar entries, control connected devices and make video calls. You can even stream some video on it and follow step-by-step recipes.

Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, it's now less than half price. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage.

Phones, smartwatches and accessories

HMD Skyline (256GB, Neon Pink): was AU$899 now AU$697 at Amazon Save AU$202 One of the few Android phones that offers Qi 2 wireless charging, the HMD Skyline is a sub-AU$1,000 smartphone to consider instead of a Pixel or Samsung Galaxy A series device. It's also much more repairable, with a back cover that can be simply popped off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB, Titanium Black): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,697 at Amazon Save AU$502 Samsung's flagship smartphone has seen constant discounts over the past couple of sales events, with the price often dropped to this point. The rectangular handset boasts our favourite cameras on any smartphone, and its performance is simply unmatched by its rivals. It's a brilliant phone for a power user, but you may also wish to wait until January, as a new model may be released. The Titanium Grey model is also discounted to AU$1,699.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G (128GB): was AU$1,098 now AU$897 at Amazon Save AU$201 The cheapest smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S24 family has received another discount in time for Christmas and Boxing Day. It's the cheapest we've ever seen the S24 FE sold for (apart from some attractive launch deals through telcos), and it might be worth considering as an entry-point device to Samsung's premium smartphones. Available in Graphite, Mint and Blue.

Withings Scanwatch Hybrid Smartwatch (Nova Black): was AU$799 now AU$645.95 at Amazon Save AU$153.05 If you've been looking for a smartwatch with sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and ECG capabilities, but doesn't just look like a digital screen on your wrist, you should consider the Withings Scanwatch. It's one of the best analog-digital hybrid smartwatches on the market, and we quite liked it in our review – though NFC, on-board GPS and onboard apps and media controls would have been nice. Even better, this price is an equal all-time-low.