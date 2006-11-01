Nokia N73 review

There was little to fault the N73 when it came to assessing the photos that it produced. All the shots we took in natural light were as good as many full-sized cameras.

Performance in lower light conditions wasn't so good, though. It does have a flash, which is useful, but the images taken with it either appear grainy or overexposed. There are settings for such things as white balance and exposure compensation, but we found that they had little effect on the shots.

The biggest disadvantage with the N73 is the time it takes for the camera to actually kick in. All you need to do is slide the lens cover open, which you can do when the keypad is locked, but it takes around ten seconds to start. This may not sound like much, but when you want to take a quick snap, seconds are precious.

The N73 does well for connectivity. It has Bluetooth and also comes with a USB cable, and the N73's software works well for setting up a link between it and your PC. The phone comes with 42MB of internal memory and takes miniSD cards.

The biggest problem we had with the N73 was that it's prone to randomly shutting down. If you half open the lens cover and then close it, we found that this could cause it to give up the ghost. Unfortunately this is a common problem with the Symbian OS it uses. Overall, this is a good camera phone with some annoying foibles that could drive you mad. Henry Tucker