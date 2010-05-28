Canon PIXMA iP2702 review

The Canon Pixma iP2702 is as basic and entry-level a photo printer as you're likely to find. The simple design consists of a paper feed tray at the top and two function buttons.

There isn't any fancy touchscreen control panels or any other means of connecting to your laptop other than a single USB connection.

Maintaining the minimalist approach to design, you'll find there is no capture tray at the bottom, with your finished prints simply rolling out on to the desktop.

The printer has two inkwells, one for black and a second for colour, and are accessed by lifting up the top of the printer. Once you've inserted the ink cartridges you'll find setting up is incredibly easy.

Easy installation

We found the drivers self-installed on both Windows Vista and Windows 7 with no problems, which means you'll be able to start printing straightaway.

When it comes to print speeds, you'll find the Pixma iP2702 is capable of printing up to seven pages a minute in black and white, and a little over four pages per minute in full colour.

However, for this test we wanted to check out photo printing capabilities and a standard 4 x 6-inch glossy took just under a minute, which is acceptable.

Image quality is also more than acceptable, considering there is only one colour inkwell. This means you won't find the full depth of colours as found on more dedicated printers, but for the cost we felt quality was above average.

The printer may indeed be cheap, but you will find cartridge prices will add to the overall running costs. A black ink cartridge, on average, costs £12 (inc. VAT), while we found colour cost £15 (inc. VAT) per cartridge.

The Canon Pixma iP2702 is a reasonable photo printer for anyone looking for entry-level results. It's certainly a cost-effective machine to buy and for the casual user it will prove easy to use and fairly cheap to run.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview