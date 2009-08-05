August DVB-T205 review

This compact device from August enables you to watch TV on your laptop, wherever you are, providing you're in an area of strong Freeview reception, that is. Way back when we reviewed the DVB-T205's predecessor, the DVB-T201.

Despite a compelling concept, the gadget failed to win us over as we couldn't get the tiny aerial to work. So, does the new version show any improvement?

This time the manufacturer isn't going to be left with egg on its face, and the instructions strongly suggest that a rooftop aerial should be used for the initial setup and channel scan. Software and driver installation is a doddle and takes only a few minutes, while it takes a further five to scan through all the channels.

Sporting a contemporary blue and yellow design, the user interface is simple and intuitive. The TV function works seamlessly, with a clear EPG and simple recording functions.

You can also pause live TV and start watching recorded TV before the recording is complete. A screen capture function also enables you to grab images of what's on the screen.

When it came to testing the aerial we were pleasantly surprised to find that the signal was strong, and the pictures and sound were as good as can be expected given the broadcast sources available.

There's also a remote control, but we're not sure why you'd need one if you're sitting in front of your computer. It's worth noting that the plug'n'play USB port is compatible with Windows XP, Vista and 7 only.

The product works well if you're in a area with strong Freeview reception, otherwise you'll be left looking at a blank screen.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreviews