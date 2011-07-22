Asus F1A75-V Pro review

It's an impressive Asus debut for the A75-series of motherboards, giving the A8-3850 a serious platform.

The Asus F1A75-V Pro is the first Llano-compatible motherboard we've seen from the veritable mobo-giant. And it's a pretty impressive partner for AMD's new APU too.

We've seen just how good AMD's latest Fusion APU is in full desktop, Llano Lynx guise, but the AMD A8-3850 chip itself is just half the story.

Despite a hefty amount of the good stuff now being jammed onto the chip itself - northbridge, CPU and GPU – there's still an awful lot left up to the motherboard. And to get the most out of the Llano APUs you need a quality mobo partnership.

Asus has got a pretty good name in the motherboard market and this first Llano Lynx FM1-socket motherboard, the F1A75-V Pro, is only going to further that good feeling.

It comes with all the lovelies we're going to expect from this new A75 series of motherboards, namely up to 1,866MHz DDR3 support as well as what's hot in the world of interfaces; SATA 6Gb/s and USB 3.0. So hot right now…

There will though be cheaper, weaker A55 boards on their way, minus those two super-model I/O options, very soon.