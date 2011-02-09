Prolimatech Armageddon review

We're not sure Prolimatech knows what Armageddon actually means, since a high-performance cooler it should actually be doing the opposite of starting Armageddon on our CPU.

Crazy naming aside, you get the feeling the Prolimatech Armageddon means business, it's a hefty 750g of heatsink cooling with six heatpipes and a 160mm high rack of cooling fins, which measure 140mm across.

It doesn't ship with a fan as standard, but will accommodate 140mm or 120mm fans.

Because it's aimed at experienced overclockers and enthusiasts, this shouldn't generally be a problem, but this could be off-putting for more casual users for whom an extra fan just reads as more expense.

It's also an Intel-only cooler and uses an unusual mounting system that's somewhat intimidating at first, but is mechanically highly secure.

Prolimatech has a tight product line and this is effectively its 'entry-level' performance cooler, which is impressive because it shows this is one company that's not messing around.